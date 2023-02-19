Those listening to the games or not watching closely might’ve figured the Lewis-Clark State Warriors and British Columbia Thunderbirds swapped jerseys between contests.
The first game of a nonconference baseball doubleheader Saturday at Harris Field was the type of showing fans are used to seeing from LCSC — a 15-5 beatdown that ended early because of the mercy rule.
The second game, however, was the second-ranked Warriors’ worst defeat in three years — an 11-3 thumbing by the T-birds (7-4).
It was the worst loss for LCSC (6-3) since it fell 17-4 to UBC on Feb. 22, 2020.
That means the T-birds have delivered the Warriors’ most recent two worst defeats, but the Warriors own a 10-2 edge in the series across the past two seasons.
“Every game you learn from, and practice, but we’ve got to have a short memory because they’ll be right back here tomorrow (at 11 a.m.) and they’ll be ready to go,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “They’ll be looking to split this series, so we’re going to have to come out ready to play.”
De Sa gets on base in every way
Junior second baseman Pu’ukani De Sa was a single away from hitting for the cycle in the first game and he ended the day by getting on base in just about every possible way imaginable.
De Sa in the win was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and home run, two runs scored and four RBI.
In the second contest, the junior tallied his missing single, another double, reached on a fielder’s choice, walked and was hit by a pitch.
Add it all up and De Sa reached base seven different ways in two games.
The Hilo, Hawaii, native owns a nine-game hitting streak to start the season and a 12-game hitting streak dating to last year’s Avista NAIA World Series.
“He’s had a great start to it and it’s the reason he hits in the middle of the lineup for us,” Taylor said. “He finished the season great last year and picked right up where he left off.”
First game fire
Timely two-out hitting and solid smacks up the middle helped the Warriors rack up 19 total hits and an eight-run fourth inning that put them up 11-1 in the first game.
De Sa tripled to center field, scoring two; outfielder Eric Mast doubled to center, bringing home two more and catcher Jack Sheward hit a two-run single up the middle to get the scoring started in the fourth in what was a busy inning for UBC center fielder Brandon Hupe.
“Game 1, we were extremely offensive in the middle part of the field which was great to see,” Taylor said. “First time we’ve really done that this year. (Pitcher) Cole Wilkinson gave us a great start early and we jumped on them and put them away. So it was great to see.”
Wilkinson (1-1) earned the win after allowing just one run in four innings.
LCSC’s center fielder, Nick Seamons, had himself a day at the plate, going 6-of-9 with four RBI, three runs and two doubles across the two games.
Second game meltdown
While the Thunderbirds weren’t as flashy as the Warriors, they didn’t need to be to get their first win against LCSC since an upset in last season’s NAIA Opening Round.
UBC put up a six-run third inning with only one extra-base hit — a two-run double by David Draayer’s for the inning’s final runs.
UBC went up 6-0 in that inning and LCSC was unable to duplicate its hitting prowess from the earlier contest the rest of the way.
Cameron Sanderson (four runs), Hupe (three RBI), Trent Lenihan (three RBI) and pitcher Daniel Orfaly (1-0, five strikeouts) were among the leaders for the T-birds in that game.
“In Game 2, our quality of pitching wasn’t fantastic, couldn’t string hits together — we just got flat beat,” Taylor said.
GAME 1
BRITISH COLUMBIA LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fitzsimmo ss 4 0 0 0 Seamons cf 4 3 4 3
Sanderson 3b 4 0 1 0 Canty rf 0 0 0 0
Or dh 1 1 0 0 Thomas dh 5 2 3 2
Anderson ph 0 0 0 0 De Sa 2b 5 2 3 4
Hupe cf 3 1 2 2 Olsson lf 3 2 1 1
Bourne ph 1 0 0 0 Booth lf 0 1 0 0
Lenihan 1b 3 2 2 0 Mast rf 4 2 2 1
Draayers ph 1 1 0 0 Weintraub cf 1 0 1 0
Young c 3 0 2 1 Sheward c 4 0 3 2
Matsunuma pr 0 0 0 0 Justice pr 0 0 0 0
Corbeth lf 4 0 2 1 Ephan c 0 0 0 0
Middlemis rf 4 0 1 1 Signorelli 3b 4 1 1 1
Rose 2b 3 0 0 0 Overmars 3b 0 0 0 0
Marquez 1b 3 2 0 0
Rivera 1b 0 0 0 0
Haws ss 2 0 1 1
Hepburn ss 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 10 5 Totals 35 15 19 14
British Columbia 000 130 1xx—5 10 2
Lewis-Clark State 120 840 xxx—15 19 1
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
Beitel (L, 0-2) 3.2 11 10 9 4 1
Brock 2.1 8 5 5 2 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Wilkinson (W, 1-1) 4 5 1 1 2 2
Green 2 4 3 3 0 3
Lucas 1 1 1 1 2 2
Attendance — 171.
GAME 2
BRITISH COLUMBIA LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fitzsimmo ss 5 2 2 0 Seamons cf 5 0 2 1
Or dh 2 0 2 1 Thomas dh 5 0 1 0
Bourne pr 0 1 0 0 De Sa 2b 3 0 2 0
Hupe dh 2 0 0 3 Olsson c 3 0 0 0
Lenihan 1b 5 1 1 3 Mast lf 4 0 0 0
McGill rf 4 1 0 0 Justice lf 1 0 0 0
Corbeth cf 5 1 2 1 Signorelli 3b 4 0 0 0
Draayers 3b 4 0 1 2 Marquez 1b 4 0 0 0
Anderson lf 5 1 1 0 Booth rf 3 2 0 0
Sanderson 2b 3 4 2 0 Hepburn ss 2 0 2 1
Sheward ph 1 0 0 0
Rivera ss 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 11 11 10 Totals 35 3 9 2
British Columbia 006 101 030—11 11 1
Lewis-Clark State 001 101 000—3 9 2
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
Alguire 4 5 2 2 3 3
Orfaly 4 4 1 1 1 5
Domingo 1 0 0 0 1 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
George (L, 1-2) 2.2 6 6 6 2 1
Stedman 1.1 0 1 1 2 0
Hanson 2 1 1 1 2 1
Ediger 1 3 3 2 0 2
Taylor 2 1 0 0 1 5
Attendance — 211.
