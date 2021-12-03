COLFAX — Jaedyn Brown had 29 points for the Pullman boys’ basketball team in its 75-60 nonleague victory against Colfax on Thursday at Colfax High School.
“He’s one of the best shooters in the state of Washington hands down,” Greyhounds coach Craig Brantner said. “He definitely shot the ball well tonight, but that was by far his best defensive performance.”
The Bulldogs were down 34-29 heading into the second half. Pullman (2-0) missed an open shot, which left a wide-open court for Bulldogs guard John Lustig to go in for a dunk. It wasn’t to be, however, and it rimmed out. Grayson Hunt, who finished with 19 points, went on to score at the other end for Pullman to make it 36-29.
“As silly as it sounds, I think the missed dunk was really the turning point of the game,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “It was a four-point swing and it was a huge momentum shift and when they got going Jaedyn got really hot.”
During the first half, the Bulldogs (1-1) and the Greyhounds went back and forth playing hot potato with the lead. The Bulldogs took their first lead of the game with four minutes left in the second quarter, at 21-19, courtesy of two Lustig free throws. Lustig finished with a game-high 30 points. Brother Seth Lustig also was in double figures with 15.
Pullman then came out swinging in the third, outscoring Colfax 23-8. Its defense suffocated the Bulldogs and made it hard for them to get a shot off.
“We really tried to focus on defense and guard (John) Lustig. He’s a great scorer,” Brantner said. “He still managed to get some shots off, but he’s such a good player he’s going to come up with some buckets. But we made him work, and that’s what we wanted to make him do.”
Rebounding on the offensive glass also was a big turning point, Brantner said.
“Instead of just getting one shot we were getting two or three with put-back opportunities,” he said. “It gave us more possessions and that led to more baskets.”
PULLMAN (2-0)
Grayson Hunt 8 3-4 19, Payton Rogers 4 1-1 9, Tanner Barbour 2 0-2 5, Riley Pettitt 1 1-1 3, Thomas Cole 0 3-4 3, Jaedyn Brown 10 1-2 29, Champ Powaukee 2 0-0 4, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 9-14 75.
COLFAX (1-1)
Damian Demler 2 1-2 7, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 4 5-8 15, John Lustig 12 3-6 30, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, Mason Gilchrist 3 0-0 6, JP Wigen 0 0-0 0, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Drew Van Tine 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-16 60.
Pullman 16 18 23 18—75
Colfax 12 17 8 23—60
3-point goals — Brown 8, Barbour, Sykes, J. Lustig 3, Demler 2, S. Lustig 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALLColfax 62, Pullman 17
The Colfax girls’ team seemed like it was playing against the air in its nonleague win.
The Bulldogs routed the Greyhounds 32-7 in the first quarter and never looked back. Colfax held Pullman to single digits in all four quarters.
“The girls played really well tonight,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “I think everyone knows we can score. It’s just a matter of if we can play good defense.”
Defensively, Colfax (2-0) refused to give an inch when Pullman (0-2) was in scoring position. Its suffocating defense made it near impossible for the Greyhounds to make shots. But Holmes thinks there’s still room for improvement.
“There are little things that you can always find to improve on,” she said. “Whether we’re up by 50 or down 50 I need to know that the kids can play defense.”
Three-pointers were falling for the Bulldogs, as they hit seven from outside. Junior Jaisha Gibb had 17 points with four 3s.
“We are all efficient scorers on offense,” Gibb said. “When you combine that with our team chemistry we become a real difficult team to stop.”
Scoring doesn’t seem to be an issue for Colfax, which got four players converting from beyond the arc.
“I told the girls that they had the green light tonight,” she said. “I wanted them to come out and be confident shooters.”
Hannah Baerlocher led the Bulldogs in points with 20.
“She’s special and loves the game of basketball,” Holmes said. “I love watching her play. I’m a big fan of hers I’m not going to lie. I’m excited about her future.”
Asher Cai also finished in double figures with 17.
Elise McDougle paced Pullman (0-2) with six points.
PULLMAN (0-2)
Elise McDougle 2 2-2 6, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 1 0-0 2, Chaia Powaukee 1 0-0 3, Ava Petrino 0 1-2 1, Marissa Carper 1 0-2 2, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 1 0-2 3, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-2 0. Totals 6 3-10 17.
COLFAX (2-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Jaisha Gibb 5 0-0 14, Paige Clausen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Hailey Demler 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Brenna Gilchrist 0 0-0 0, Harper Booth 2 0-0 5, Asher Cai 7 1-1 17, Brynn McGaughy 8 3-4 20, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-5 62.
Pullman 7 5 3 2—17
Colfax 32 23 7 0— 62
3-point goals — Powaukee, Singh, Gibb 4, Cai 2, Booth, McGaughy.
