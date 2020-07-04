At some point during the 2019-20 school year, a casual pursuit turned into a goal. Todd Travis, an avid Lewis-Clark State sports fan, resolved to glean an autograph from every member of every Warrior team.
If not for the coronavirus pandemic, he might have succeeded. Alas, two spring-season teams — golf and track — eluded him.
If you ask, however, Travis will gladly show you his trim LCSC memory book, embossed on the cover with an elaborate Warrior branding design. Inside, sure enough, are dozens of signatures from members of 10 of the school’s official teams.
“I went to a lot of sporting events, trust me,” he said this week.
It was a labor of love for Travis, 50, a disabled Lewiston resident who in recent years has become a faithful attendee not only of LCSC competitions but countless downtown community events and fundraisers.
He’s known for his amiable banter and, by some, for his instinctive flair for computer technology. He belongs to multiple book clubs and can often be found at the Lewiston City Library. Especially fond of economics, he’ll tell you the U.S. had probably been headed for a recession even if the pandemic had never happened.
But his first priority in recent months has been the Warriors, who reciprocated in June by making him one of four recipients of their annual Warrior Spirit Award.
Travis grew up in Pullman, the youngest of eight children, in a farming-oriented, Washington State Cougar-adoring family whose roots in that town go back four generations. His grandfather used a team of horses and a “tumble bug” dirt scraper to help build a precursor to WSU’s Martin Stadium. Travis’ father was a longtime housing custodian at the school.
At Pullman High, Travis was a distance runner for the track team (“I wasn’t very competitive,” he said) and a manager of the wrestling team. Later he cultivated his taste for basketball while working as an usher and security-staff member at WSU’s Beasley Coliseum.
Although as a child he suffered from dyslexia and at one point was placed in special-education classes, he wasn’t considered disabled until, during a stressful period in 1994 while he was working in the Job Corps in Alaska, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to an older sister, Tamela Ranicke. But treatment and medication have helped him control the condition, she said, and he demonstrates hardly any of the traits we normally associate with it.
“He’s gentle, fun-loving, kind and he loves everybody — everybody,” Ranicke said by phone from her home in Anchorage. “To my knowledge, he has never had one enemy in his entire life.”
Travis moved to Lewiston in 2001, to be closer to another sister, and he lives on his own in an apartment on Normal Hill — an ideal location, he said, because it’s within walking distance of LCSC, downtown Lewiston and the grocery markets across the bridge in Clarkston. He doesn’t drive, but he definitely gets around.
“There are a lot of people who have what I have that aren’t very social,” Travis said. “They just stay home. They never get out, they never go to events. I go to community events all the time. I’m meeting people, talking to people.”
Sociability comes in handy if you’re assembling scores of autographs. Travis polished off several LCSC teams through poster signing sessions. More tricky was cross country, which doesn’t produce posters.
To attend a volleyball autograph function, Travis reluctantly gave up free tickets a radio station had given him for the Lewiston Roundup the same night.
“I just went downtown, found somebody at a restaurant and said, ‘I’m not scalping them, it’s not a scam — I’m giving you these tickets,’ ” he said. “Autographs were more important, right?”
Because the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, along with most other spring-sporting events, was canceled because of the pandemic, Travis is especially pleased to have garnered autographs from the Warrior baseball team at a poster-signing session in March.
That was part of a busy day, he said. Earlier he had attended a fundraiser at the Lewiston YWCA for domestic-violence victims — an important issue for him because one of his sisters had been such a victim. He was more than happy to buy a bowl of soup for that cause.
“If there’s someone doing domestic violence here, I can’t go up and punch them, right?” Travis said. “There would be legal issues. But no one’s going to arrest me for eating soup.”
The most enjoyable meet-and-greet, he said, was for the women’s basketball team. It was a preseason function, originally scheduled for the school president’s backyard but moved because of rain to a campus building.
“I had to call the coach and tell him, ‘Hey, I’m coming to that event,’” Travis said. “You pay the 10 dollars, there’s food, you get to visit with the athletes.And even though I go to a lot of community events, they actually honored me at that one. They stood up and everybody clapped for me.
“Which is kind of neat, right?”
