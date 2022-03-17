In May 2021, the Asotin High School track and field team staged what was essentially a three-person state meet.
Panthers distance coach Tim Gundy escorted one of his most talented runners, Chloe Overberg, and two of her male teammates to the Clarkston track for a timed 1,600-meter run. To make it more realistic, he had chosen the weekend when, if not for the pandemic, the actual Washington state small-school meet would have occurred in Cheney, Wash.
Overberg won the race handily in 5 minutes, 13.38 seconds, a time that would have given her the girls Class 2B championship in six of the 10 most recent 10 state meets.
The point of this exercise was, in some small way, to prepare Overberg for her senior season in 2022 and what presumably will be a genuine state competition. Now she knows a state title is possible — not only in the 1,600 but in the 3,200, which is actually her stronger event.
Track season in the area gets started Friday at noon with the Lewiston Invitational at Vollmer Bowl. Overberg will sit out the first few meets with a view to peaking in May, but other Panthers, particularly their throwers, will compete in the opener.
In case Overberg needed more evidence of her potential this season, she strode to the Class 2B state cross country championship in Pasco in November. That was a 5,000-meter race, a length well-suited to Overberg’s strengths and preferences, so she’ll be trying to prove her mettle in shorter races this spring.
“I’m going in with a little more confidence, just knowing that in the bigger meets I can be up there with the best runners,” she said, “and can just trust myself more because I know what I’m capable of.”
She’s relatively inexperienced. She devoted her youth to gymnastics, claiming the state all-round title one year, before tentatively turning out for the Asotin cross country team as a freshman.
She didn’t sense her talent at that point, but Gundy decidedly did.
“When I saw the first two or three strides, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” he said. “Just the way her feet landed and the way she propelled herself forward. I had deep gut feeling that she was going to be super-special, and she’s proven to be every bit of that.”
The University of Idaho apparently agreed, having elicited an oral commitment from her in the fall. Sporting a 3.98 grade-point average, she’s looking into pre-med studies.
Overberg said she came to value the Panthers’ team dynamics as she “slowly fell in love with running” as a freshman. In the state track meet that year, she placed third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600 to help Asotin to the girls Class 2B team championship.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of the Washington 2020 track schedule and much of the next year, including the state meet. That adds to the difficulty of assessing Overberg’s possibilities. But Gundy liked the diligence she showed in the meantime.
“She loves to run, but even more than that she loves to see what she can do in terms of pushing herself,” he said. “She’s trying to find out, ‘What is the limit out there?’ And so far she hasn’t found it.”
2022 high school track capsules
Deary
Coach — Ryan Kirk (third season)
Returning state qualifiers — Dantae Workman, jr., pole vault/medley relay; Triniti Wood, jr., 1,600 relay/medley relay; Emily Scott, jr., 1,600 relay; Araya Wood, soph., 1,600 relay/medley relay; Kalab Rickard, jr., 400 relay/800 relay.
Outlook — The Mustangs graduated close to half their team last year and have only two seniors this spring, but they return a core of five 2021 state meet participants.
“We are pleased with the turnout (especially on the boys side),” Kirk said. “We’ll be a very young team, but after watching many of these kids in other sports, I’ve witnessed some solid ‘work ethic’ habits that will transition nicely.”
Genesee
Coach — Joe Bartosz (second season)
Returning state qualifiers — Annabelle Loewen, high jump; Nolan Bartosz, 400; Isabelle Monk, long jump
Outlook — A young team without a home track to practice on, the Bulldogs field three returning state qualifiers, more returning letterwinners and eight freshmen.
“I am excited to see what my kids can do this year, now that they have had a year of development under their belts,” said Bartosz, whose team relies on “the roads and trails in our area” for training.
Kamiah
Coach — Joe Sams (third season)
Returning state qualifiers — Zayda Loewen, triple jump/100/1,600 relay; Laney Landmark, 200/100 hurdles/1,600 relay; Logan Landmark, pole vault/1,600 relay; Brady Cox, 110 hurdles/1,600 relay/pole vault; Luke Krogh, 110 hurdles/1,600 relay/pole vault; Porter Whipple, shot put; Wyatt Wilcox, high jump; Jack Wilkins, pole vault; Kaden DeGroot, pole vault/1,600 relay; Colton Sams, 1,600 relay.
Outlook — With 10 participants from last year’s state meet returning, the Kubs have a “great group of leaders” bringing “quality experience,” and are also welcoming “a nice crew of freshmen,” according to Joe Sams.
“We want to keep athletes healthy and injury-free,” he said. “We are hopeful for a clean schedule without cancellations this season.”
Pomeroy
Coach — Adam Van Vogt (20th season)
Returning state qualifiers — N/A.
Outlook — While no state meets were conducted in Washington last year, nine Pirates ranked among the top 10 for Class 1B in one or more events, according to athletic.net, with Colton Slaybaugh setting a state pole vault record of 14 feet, 5.5 inches.
“We return a lot of experienced athletes who are used to competing at a high level and have participated in multiples invites,” Van Vogt said.
Troy
Coach — Jessica Renfrow (fifth season)
Returning state qualifiers — Elijah Phillis, sr., 200/400; Isaiah Raasch, sr., 300 hurdles; Chandler Blazzard, jr., triple jump; Katie Gray, jr., 100; Bethany Phillis, soph., 100; Morgan Blazzard, sr., 100 hurdles; Kassidy Chamberlin, sr., long jump; Isabelle Raasch, sr., triple jump/high jump.
Outlook — Troy, which has completed construction of a new six-lane track and will host its first home meet this season, boasts a deep and experienced roster of returners, particularly on the girls side.
“The girls, led by senior jumper Isabelle Raasch, will be a well-rounded team with considerable depth,” Trojans coach Jessica Renfrow said. “... The boys need to have a few younger athletes step up to fill out some relays.”