PULLMAN — Less than an hour had passed since the start of Pullman volleyball’s Class 2A Greater Spokane League senior night showdown with visiting Clarkston on Tuesday when senior Mikayla Uhlenkott stepped up to the line to serve match point for the Greyhounds.
The 6-foot outside hitter had faulted away Pullman’s first set point in the second set, but she made up for it in style in the third, launching an angled ace to seal a 25-19, 25-16, 25-15 victory for her team.
“I pulled out a new topspin serve, so I was kind of excited about that,” Uhlenkott said.
Seniors Uhlenkott, Hannah Gecas, Mia Ohki, Laura DeBowes, Kalee Hildenbrand and Addison Hawes lined up with celebratory bouquets for a group photo moments later to commemorate the final home contest of their high school volleyball careers.
“The seniors really are the heart and soul of this team,” Pullman coach Megan McNannay said. “They just have so much energy and leadership. It’s going to be tough to let them go.”
Uhlenkott led the Greyhounds in aces on the night with five, while DeBowes and libero Gecas (who was “literally everywhere” in rallies, as McNannay put it) each had three. Ohki held down the back row with a team-high 26 digs, setter Hawes provided 21 assists, and Hildenbrand had two blocks. The lone underclassman to appear among Pullman’s stat leaders was sophomore Margot Keane, who finished with nine kills.
With the victory, Pullman is 7-0 on the season, having dropped only one set along the way.
For Clarkston (4-3), Maggie Ogden, Avah Griner and Avery Elmore notched seven kills apiece, while Amya Dahl had 18 assists and Alyssa Sangster finished with 21 digs. The Bantams, who trailed near-continuously in each set outside of a brief lead midway through the second, were plagued by double-hit calls and service faults on key points.
“Pullman’s just a really consistent team, fundamentally,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “We just had the ups and downs, where Pullman doesn’t get that.”
Clarkston dug in to save five set points in the first before the Greyhounds took a timeout to regroup and came back to close it out behind an unreturned Hildenbrand spike. The deeper Pullman lineup had the Bantams on the backfoot for most of the encounter, with several pivotal rallies — such as one at 18-14 in the second that had the limited audience roaring — seeing Bantam defenders valiantly throw themselves all around the court to keep the ball alive, only for the Greyhounds to eventually slam the door anyway.
Clarkston rallied from a 4-0 deficit at the beginning of the third to tie it at 6 and 7, but Pullman pulled away again, with a four-point serving run by Hawes from 18-14 to 22-14 to give the Greyhounds breathing room before Uhlenkott provided the coup de gras.
“I’m glad we got to start with all six seniors,” Hawes said. “... I’ve been playing with them since I was 10 years old, every single team, so it was nice to finish with a sweep.”
Each team plays the final match in its six-week spring schedule Thursday, with Clarkston traveling to face North Central of Spokane while Pullman makes the long trip to Othello looking to cap off a perfect season.
