As the number of teams still playing basketball in late March dwindles down in the NCAA and NIT tournaments, the Washington State men find themselves in select company.
WSU started the National Invitational Tournament as a four-seed and now finds itself as one of four teams remaining after routing second-seeded BYU 77-58 on Wednesday in Provo, Utah.
The big win in a hostile environment had Cougars coach Kyle Smith so hyped he burst into a Frank Sinatra song during his postgame radio interview and was seen in a clip doing an impromptu hip hop dance in the locker room celebration as the players sprayed him with water (and maybe Gatorade).
“Shoot, I was nervous we weren’t going to even get picked (for the NIT), and then to be able to pick out our best wins of the year — the last three have been our biggest wins of the year,” a soaked Smith said after the game. “You want to be playing your best in March. It’s always nice to be playing this time of year.”
Playing this time of year isn’t something the Cougars have done since Klay Thompson took the team to the semifinal round of the NIT in 2011. That year, WSU toppled Long Beach State, Oklahoma State and Northwestern before falling to Wichita State in a semifinal at Madison Square Garden.
WSU has wins against Santa Clara, top-seeded SMU and BYU this time around.
Speaking of Thompson, it was a fitting coincidence WSU star guard Michael Flowers surpassed the Cougar legend in the record books in helping his team back to New York City.
(For the uninitiated, Thompson has won three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors).
Flowers passed Thompson’s single-season WSU 3-point record, hitting his 99th shot from outside midway through the second half. Seconds later, he also drilled No. 100.
The senior finished with a game-high 27 points, including a 4-of-10 mark from distance. He also mixed in some midrange jumpers and layups, always keeping the BYU defenders guessing his next move.
After the game, Flowers was grateful about etching his name in the history books, but made clear his focus is on WSU’s next game.
The Cougars next will face Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
“It’s an incredible accomplishment, but I’m still trying to win this ring, win the whole thing,” Flowers said of the record. “But Klay Thompson, that’s an amazing shooter — one of the best shooters the game has ever seen.
“It’s just nice to see my name next to his. So respect to Klay and let’s keep going.”
While much of the postgame interview and online talks focused on Flowers, it wouldn’t be a WSU victory without Smith’s “Nerdball” defense.
BYU going in was averaging 91.5 points per game in the NIT. Against the Palouse Cougs, it shot just 10-percent from 3; allowed 11 WSU steals, four blocks and scored just 58 points.
The cliche “defense wins championships” is the epitome of this WSU team if it somehow wins two more games in the NIT.
Smith pointed to his three big men, Mouhamed Gueye, Dishon Jackson and Efe Abogidi, as well as guards Noah Williams, TJ Bamba and Tyrell Roberts as being big on the defensive front for the Cougs.
All six of those players will be back for WSU next season, but this is the last ride for Flowers — a senior transfer via Western Michigan and South Alabama.
Maybe that’s why his impact seems to be shining brighter this postseason.
“It means a lot, especially for me. It’s my third school, so it means a lot,” Smith said of WSU’s postseason run. “Obviously, it was always a dream of mine to play in March Madness, but the NIT is a great tournament. To be able to play in Madison Square Garden is incredible.
“We want to take full advantage of this, celebrate this moment, but know we are not finished and try to win two more games.”
