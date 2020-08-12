A new role for Kinzer

Lewiston’s Kendyll Kinzer raked in a McDonald’s All-American nomination and a Class 5A Inland Empire League MVP plaudit for her exploits as a gifted post on the Bengal girls’ prep basketball team.
So it’s tough to blame her for being at least a little surprised by what she accomplished in a new role as a collegiate rookie.
Kinzer, a true freshman guard at Fresno State in 2019-20, adopted sharpshooting responsibilities as the Bulldogs’ sixth woman. Predominantly, she was a spot-up specialist, tasked to take kick-out passes from Fresno State’s driving guards, then drill often-contested 3s.
“For me to come in not knowing what position I’d play, whether it’d be the 3 or 4, then having that role as a 3-point shooter — which usually hasn’t been the case for me — I didn’t expect that at all,” Kinzer said. “I figured I’d take it day by day, and hoped to see the court. It definitely ended up working out well.”
It certainly did for the 6-foot-1 valley product, who emerged instantaneously for arguably the best team in the Mountain West Conference. Kinzer played 12 minutes per game in 28 outings, ranking second on the team in made triples (27-of-87) and sixth in points per game (4.1).
Other first-year achievements included13 made from distance during a two-week span in January; two double-digit-scoring showings; and 1.6 rebounds per game. Defensively, her athleticism, coupled with a 6-3 wingspan, allowed her to effectively guard any position.
Kinzer buried a pair of 3s and tallied eight points in front of family and friends during a win at Boise State on Jan. 25 — her most memorable on-court college experience thus far. That one “hit close to home.”
“Any high school basketball to college, the speed and physicality is going to grow, but obviously going to Division I, it’s that much harder,” Kinzer said of her season. “Everyone’s so much bigger and faster. Even guards are tall, and just as big and fast. It was just getting used to the physicality, the speed, and how rough the play can be. With more experience, the more natural it becomes.
“Once you get that down, it’s just doing what you’ve always done.”
Kinzer is not a stranger to perimeter play. She routinely handled the ball at Lewiston and appeared at the 3 position on coach Steve Klees’ renowned Northwest Blazers travel team, a developmental experience that prompted quite a bit of recruitment, and led to her being more conscious of her D-I prospects.
She’s always had a touch from distance — Kinzer was the 3-point contest champion at the Idaho All-Star game two years ago — but was recruited by the Bulldogs mostly for her capacities as a forward.
“Then I slowly got transitioned out,” she said. “I was shooting really well, and coach (Jaime White) wanted to take advantage of that. It was pretty new to me, but I welcomed that opportunity.
“That came from when we got down here, we were putting in a lot of extra time shooting as freshmen. I got my shot more dialed in than it ever has been.”
Through dogged repetition, Kinzer’s release became more pure, and swift. She adjusted to the division’s pace, polishing her shot so it’d be off before foes could crash down.
“I imagine (my role) next year will be pretty close to the same, shooting the 3-ball, but I’m hoping to adapt my game and put it on the ground a little more,” she said. “But my focus is to zero in on 3-pointers, to be a knock-down shooter.”
It surely helped that Kinzer was — and will continue to be — surrounded by immense talent at Fresno State, which eventually went 25-7 (16-2 in Mountain West play), and boasted the league’s MVP in junior forward Maddi Utti, a good friend of Kinzer’s.
“I’d have to guard her in practice when I first got here,” she said of Utti. “That was a shock to me. She’s so big, fast and experienced, but learning from her made me so much better. They were all really helpful, and (the five freshmen) had to pick it up quickly, because we were expected to have big roles.”
There were times last year where “the majority of players” in action were rookies, Kinzer noted.
“It was a successful freshman year, especially for the whole class,” she said. “I’m excited for the future, but it was disappointing that we didn’t get to finish.”
Although the Bulldogs were upset by Boise State in the conference championship, there was a distinct possibility Fresno State would have still received a bid to the NCAA tournament. Yet the spread of the coronavirus and ensuing cancellations left that premise forever unknown.
It’ll be the goal come next season, whenever that may be. As of two weeks ago, Kinzer is back in Fresno, awaiting direction from the conference on the fate of winter sports seasons. She spent the past five months here, keeping sharp and occasionally participating in open gyms with new Lewiston High coach Karlee Wilson.
“I was just trying to work out as much as possible,” she said. “It was definitely difficult not having spring workouts (at Fresno).”
Kinzer signed with the Bulldogs in November 2018 — citing the up-tempo style of play, community support, the outdoorsy ambiance of the area, the sunshine and distinct camaraderie between athletes.
Just as significant was the education; Kinzer is studying kinesiology and exercise science, and is contemplating staying at the school post-graduation to pursue a doctorate in physical therapy.
“It took a while to get used to (college life) — figuring out your breaks, how much you can do in a week, fitting in rehab, keeping your body healthy,” she said. “You don’t have to worry as much about all that in high school. It’s definitely been challenging, but I got my routine down.”: seven games with multiple 3s; 13
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.