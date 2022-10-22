Lewiston players celebrate their 40-6 victory against Coeur d’Alene for the Bengals’ first win against their Class 5A Inland Empire League rival since 2016 and just the third win in the past 21 meetings in the series.
Lewiston receiver Brayden Rice celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of Friday’s Class 5A Inland Empire League game against Coeur d’Alene at Bengal Field.
Lewiston running back Jackson Lathen runs as Coeur d’Alene safety Nolan Christ tries to make the tackle during a Class 5A Inland Empire League game Friday at Bengal Field.
Coeur d’Alene receiver Junus McGraw runs into the end zone to score during a Class 5A Inland Empire League game Friday at Bengal Field.
Lewiston running back Chris Ricard is tackled by Coeur d’Alene safety Colton Farrar during a Class 5A Inland Empire League game Friday at Bengal Field.
Lewiston defensive back Dayton Phillips and defensive lineman Nate Renzelman bring down Coeur d’Alene running back Maddix Maciosek during a Class 5A Inland Empire League game Friday at Bengal Field.
Lewiston quarterback Drew Hottinger throws a pass against Coeur d’Alene during a Class 5A Inland Empire League game Friday at Bengal Field.
Lewiston running back Jackson Lathen runs the ball pursued during a Class 5A Inland Empire League game Friday against Coeur d'Alene at Bengal Field.
Lewiston receiver Brayden Rice runs the ball in for a touchdown against Coeur d’Alene during a Class 5A Inland Empire League game Friday night at Bengal Field.
Lewiston running back Chris Ricard makes it into the end zone for a touchdown against Coeur d’Alene during a Class 5A Inland Empire League game Friday at Bengal Field.
Lewiston linebacker Elliott Taylor tackles Coeur d’Alene running back Cruz Wheeler during a Class 5A Inland Empire League game Friday at Bengal Field.
Lewiston quarterback Drew Hottinger (9) and receiver Austin Lawrence celebrate a touchdown against Coeur d’Alene during a Class 5A Inland Empire League game Friday at Bengal Field.
Lewiston running back Chris Ricard (5) gets into the end zone for a touchdown against Coeur d’Alene during a 5A Inland Empire League game Friday at Bengal Field.
Lewiston tight end James White is tackled by Coeur d’Alene safety Colton Farrar during a Class 5A Inland Empire League game Friday at Bengal Field.
Lewiston quarterback Drew Hottinger flips into the air as he avoids a tackle by Coeur d’Alene safety Nolan Christ during a Class 5A Inland Empire League game Friday at Bengal Field.
Lewiston poured it on during its 40-6 win against Class 5A Inland Empire League rival Coeur d’Alene under moderate rain Friday at Bengal Field. The victory ended the Bengals’ six-year skid to the Vikings and punched their ticket to the Idaho Class 5A state football tournament.
“I’m so proud of how physical we played,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “This was one of those games where we challenged the guys to do their job and be physical about it, and they responded.”
On Lewiston’s first scoring drive, senior Chris Ricard threw a 33-yard jump ball to quarterback Drew Hottinger, who used his massive 6-foot-6 frame to beat a Coeur d’Alene defender. Ricard cashed in from a yard out two plays later to put the Bengals ahead 6-0.
“We’ve had that play in for weeks,” Pancheri said. “It was one of those things where we were hoping that we could connect on that and sure enough they both made a great play.”
Lewiston (7-2, 2-1) beat Coeur d’Alene (4-5, 1-2) for just the third time in the past 21 meetings.
Here are some takeaways:
Defense runs the table
The Vikings didn’t attempt a pass until their third drive. It didn’t matter much, as the rain made it hard for either team to pass. Coeur d’Alene quarterback Jamison Kizziar finished 14-of-22 passing for 134 yards.
Coeur d’Alene’s run game also had minimal success, finishing with less than 70 yards. It also went three-and-out on its first three drives and only picked up six yards. The Vikings’ next two drives weren’t much better as they resulted in a fumble and a failed fake punt.
“Our front six is fabulous,” Pancheri said. “They couldn’t have played much better than that, but it’s expected. We have a really fabulous line and linebackers. When we do things right that’s what you see.”
James White finished with three sacks. The University of Idaho commit now has back-to-back games with multiple sacks.
“He is who he is,” Pancheri said. “He’s a special player and we need him to make special plays and he goes out and does it.”
Sustaining drives
While Lewiston still used its go-go offense, it wasn’t in much of a hurry, using the early lead and game clock to its advantage. The Bengals only attempted nine passes, running the ball 33 times for 219 yards.
It’s exactly what the Bengals wanted to do.
“We’re good,” Pancheri said. “But we’ve also played games where we’ve made some mistakes but this was one of those games where we took advantage of their mistakes and we didn’t make any.”
Jackson Lathen led Lewiston with 12 carries for 92 yards. Most of his damage came on a 65-yard run in the fourth quarter. He also was active through the air, completing a 62-yard pass to Brayden Rice for a touchdown.
Another week
As Pancheri spoke to his players at the end of the game, he told them he wasn’t surprised by the result.
“If you were to tell me at the end of the week that we would have handed it to them like this, I would’ve believed you,” he said to his players.
The Bengals didn’t leave any doubts about who the better football team was.
It’s the second consecutive year Lewiston is in the postseason as well as the second straight time it will host a first-round playoff game.
“We’ve been capable of doing this all year,” Pancheri said. “We’ve poured it on against some teams, and we’ve had trouble doing it against other teams. I think we’re growing up. We’re better today than we were a week ago and hopefully, we’re better next week than we are today.”
Lewiston 6 20 7 7—40
Coeur d’Alene 0 0 6 0—6
First Quarter
Lewiston — Chris Ricard 1 run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
Lewiston — Brayden Rice 62 pass from Jackson Lathen (Kyson Barden kick).
Lewiston — Hottinger 8 run (Barden kick).
Lewiston — Ricard 15 pass from Hottinger (Barden kick).
Third Quarter
Lewiston — Lathen 20 pass from Hottinger (Barden kick)
Coeur d’Alene — Maddox Maciosek 1 run (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
Lewiston — James White 9 run (Barden kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATSTICS
RUSHING — Coeur d’Alene: Jamison Kizaar 13-27, Maddox 7-27, Kruz Wheeler 7-13, Shea Robertson 6-4. Lewiston: Lathen 12-92, Hottinger 9-34, Chris Ricard 8-39, James White 4-32, Rylan Gomez 4-13.