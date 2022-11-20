Before Staurday’s Idaho-Idaho State Big Sky Conference football game at Holt Arena in Pocatello, the two universities honored the four UI students who were stabbed to death in their home Nov. 13.
Ethan Capin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were recognized with a moment of silence.
We play for you, Vandals.#GoVandals | #VandalStrong | V’s ⬆️! pic.twitter.com/7tf6iWlfyk— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) November 20, 2022
Several of the football players knew the four students, and wanted to do something to honor them.
“The players really wanted to do something and I think it was (Jermaine) Jackson that came up to me,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “The equipment staff did a great job doing that on such short notice. I’m just touched by what everyone in the area has been doing stuff for us.”
Sometimes, life is much bigger than football.
On the field, Idaho had no trouble in dispatching its rivals to the south, winning 38-7 to stay in contention for a Football Championship Subdivision playoff spot.
The Vandals (7-4, 6-2) had a special black ribbon decal printed on the back of their helmets to honor the fallen students.
“This has weighed on us all a tremendous amount,” Eck said. “Our goal was to have a three-hour diversion to put a smile on our fans’ faces. I’m so proud and thought our turnout was amazing. So many fans were here and to get seven wins this season was a heck of a turnaround. We deserve to be in the playoffs.”
Idaho will learn its postseason fate at 9:30 a.m. Pacific today when the 24-team field is announced on the FCS playoff selection show, which will be televised on ESPNU.
Vandals Roll! Now we find out our playoff fate Sunday at 9:30 a.m. #GoVandalshttps://t.co/aT7RJGFZUT— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) November 20, 2022
Here’s what we learned in the regular-season finale:
Jack Layne caps it off
The Vandals’ starting quarterback Gevani McCoy didn’t play as he banged up his knee during a 44-26 loss Nov. 12 against UC Davis.
The injury was described as nothing serious, but with the possibility of more games, Eck left nothing to chance and rested McCoy. Freshman Jack Layne got the start.
“I think around Wednesday we knew that (McCoy) wasn’t going to be playing,” Eck said. “But we were comfortable with Layne coming in. He was in the heat of the quarterback battle all camp.”
The Lake Oswego, Ore., native got some reps earlier this season against Drake, going 6-for-8 passing for 113 yards. In his first full game, he was 18-of-29 for 255 yards and a score.
“I was excited for the opportunity to go out and get a win, especially for the community of Moscow,” Layne said. “I was hoping we could be involved in the healing process and make a tough situation a little bit better.”
Having veteran pass catchers on the field helped Layne feel more comfortable. He targeted sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten 12 times, and senior tight end Connor Whitney six times.
“(Hatten) is my roommate during these away trips,” Layne said. “He’s awesome and has seen a lot. He’s such a great guy on and off the field.”
Another career day for Hatten
Hatten continues to etch his name in the program record book. In this one, he shattered a school record and notched a new career-best receiving total.
His 9-yard touchdown catch on third-and-goal with 10:04 remaining in the fourth quarter set the single-season mark with 15, breaking the previous record of 14 set by Jerry Hendren in 1968.
Just like he has all year in man coverage, Hatten boxed out his defender and used his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame to haul in the pass. He also finished with a career-best 158 receiving yards.
“He’s an amazing man,” Eck said. “He makes plays all the time and he wanted to get that record and I’m happy he was able to get it. He’s playing like an All-American.”
SINGLE SEASON RECORD!@Hayden_Hatten88 scored his 15th touchdown this season to surpass Jerry Hendren and become the single-season record holder!#GoVandals pic.twitter.com/gb2RedVB0J— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) November 20, 2022
The defense is back
Outside of the past two weeks, the defense had been creating turnovers. They returned to form in this one, forcing three Idaho State (1-10, 1-7) mistakes.
The biggest takeaway came from sophomore Marcus Harris, who’s been saving his best work for late in the season.
Brandon Johnson had a ball hit him in a bad spot: his hands. He bobbled it and Harris was Johnny-on-the-spot, grabbing the ball and returning it 56 yards for a touchdown.
“I just tried to make a play and once I got my hands on it I knew I wanted to score,” Harris said. “I’ve just been trying to pay attention to deal a little more and get back to the basics.”
The final turnover of the game also proved big as the Bengals were threatening to score early in the third quarter. Damir Collins coughed the ball up at the 1-yard line after a devastating hit from Fa’avae Fa’avae. Idaho would cash in on the mistake, going 99 yards in 15 plays, chewing up about nine minutes of clock, with Roshaun Johnson plunging in from a yard out for his third and final score of the game. Instead of being up 24-14, the dagger put the Vandals up 31-7.
99 yard drive!@RoBandz24 with another touchdown run to cap a 99-yard, 9:10 drive to eat up most of the third quarter. Vandals now up 31-7 with :37 left in the third. #GoVandals pic.twitter.com/5EjlV5IUAT— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) November 19, 2022
Idaho 7 17 7 7 — 38Idaho St. 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
UI: Johnson 2 run (Chavez kick), 10:29.
ISU: Omayebu 49 pass from Vander Waal (Hershey kick), 9:26.
Second Quarter
UI: Johnson 4 run (Chavez kick), 12:57.
UI: Harris 56 interception return (Chavez kick), 10:59.
UI: FG Chavez 38, :38.
Third Quarter
UI: Johnson 1 run (Chavez kick), :37.
Fourth Quarter
UI: Hatten 9 pass from Layne (Chavez kick), 10:05.
A: 7,706.
UI ISU
First downs 22 14
Total Net Yards 467 311
Rushes-yards 37-212 37-190
Passing 211 30
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-48 2-50
Interceptions Ret. 3-56 1-22
Comp-Att-Int 18-29-1 8-21-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 1-2
Punts 1-34.0 1-31.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 10-76 3-25
Time of Possession 34:56 25:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Idaho, Woods 16-122, Cummings 8-51, Johnson 8-24, Layne 4-11, Jordan 1-4. Idaho St., Gasu 15-84, Kauhi 6-44, Collins 7-33, Vander Waal 9-29.
PASSING: Idaho, Layne 18-29-1-255. Idaho St., Vander Waal 8-21-3-121.
RECEIVING: Idaho, Hatten 9-158, Whitney 5-36, Jackson 2-41, Schuster 1-13, Cummings 1-7. Idaho St., Omayebu 5-93, Johnson 2-18, Frederickson 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Idaho St., Hershey 51.
