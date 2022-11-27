The worst part of a good story is it eventually has to come to an end.
Idaho’s storybook season came to a close with a 45-42 loss to Southeastern Louisiana in the opening round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Saturday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La.
This one had all the story elements necessary for an instant classic, including a dramatic conclusion.
Senior linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae stopped Lions quarterback Cephus Johnson III short of a first down on third-and-9 to give the Vandals one final shot to score.
In an unexpected twist, Southeastern Louisiana All-American punter Austin Dunlap shanked a kick, travelling just 18 yards and giving Idaho the ball at its own 41-yard line.
The Vandals would pick up a pair of first downs, but two plays later, Lions redshirt junior Arien Phillips had freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy in his grasp, or so it seemed. The officials threw a flag for a face mask penalty, putting the ball at the 22.
After McCoy threw an incompletion, first-year Idaho coach Jason Eck left the game to Ricardo Chavez’s right foot. But when Chavez put the boot to the ball, it sailed left and was no good.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Eck said. “I thought we showed that we are really mentally tough. There were a few times that we could’ve folded up the tent when things didn’t go our way, but we never did.”
Here’s what we learned from the Vandals’ first FCS postseason game since 1995:
Tale of two halves
The Vandals (7-5) came out of the gates hot, scoring a touchdown on three out of their first four drives.
McCoy impressed in the first 30 minutes, going 10-of-11 passing for 186 yards, and had a rushing touchdown.
“I think he deserves to be freshman of the year nationally,” Eck said. “He’s battled and hung in there, and that’s been his M.O.”
Southeastern Louisiana (9-3) didn’t begin to threaten until the end of the second quarter. Sophomore receiver Darius Lewis had two big catches on the drive of 30 and nine yards, setting up a Carlos Washington 2-yard touchdown, making the score 21-17 at the break.
The Lions came out of their cage in the second half. With 5:46 remaining in the third quarter, Southeastern Louisiana went 61 yards on 11 plays to take its first lead 24-21 as it opened up the playbook with a double pass. Running back Jessie Birtt found receiver Nick Kovacs for a 19-yard score. From there, Southeastern Louisiana did what it had to do, outscoring Idaho 28-21 in the final 30 minutes.
“We’re one of the final 16 teams left,” Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo said. “To be able to constantly be in this position says a lot about our program.”
Turnovers win games
On the first play from scrimmage, sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten coughed the ball up after a 29-yard gain. After the turnover, the Lions went three-and-out, but the Hatten turnover served as a bit of foreshadowing as Idaho turned the ball over two more times in crucial moments.
The biggest was a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown with 4:12 left in the game by sophomore defensive back Zy Alexander to put the Lions up 45-35. It was McCoy’s second pick of the contest.
Resilient is what Idaho is
It was the most important game for Idaho in at least six years, so not making mistakes was imperative.
That went double for McCoy. The 20-year-old quarterback had some miscues but never folded, finishing 19-of-26 passing for 343 yards and two scores.
McCoy wasn’t the only Vandal that kept them alive.
After Johnson ran in from 25 yards out early in the fourth quarter to give Southeastern Louisiana a 10-point edge, junior receiver Jermaine Jackson took the kickoff and went 95 yards to breathe some life into Idaho’s sideline and pull the Vandals within 31-28 with 14:03 left in regulation.
After forcing a Lions’ punt, Idaho got first downs on successive plays but faced a fourth-and-6. What does McCoy do? Find the best player on the field, Hayden Hatten, alone in man coverage for a 34-yard score to put Idaho up 35-31 with 9:15 remaining.
Hatten, who had a career-high in receiving yards last week against Idaho State, shattered that in this one, finishing with nine catches for 209 yards and the score.
“You can’t stop great players,” Eck said. “You can only hope to contain them. You’re never going to just shut him down. They were alert to him a bit and tried to do some personal changes. So even though he had a good game, I think they tried to get a body on him.”
After McCoy’s pick-6, Jackson had another massive play. The speedster split the Southeastern Louisiana safeties and trotted 70 yards for the score with 3:23 remaining.
“Those two receivers are some special cats,” Eck said. “It was a battle of good against good tonight. I thought they had some solid defensive backs. What a good football game, I mean that’s what a playoff game should be.”
It’s hard to go against yourself
This was an offensive showcase with more than 900 combined yards.
The reason the Lions were able to do more was because they ran Idaho’s philosophy better than Idaho did.
The Lions had 22 more offensive plays, won the turnover battle and were able to run the ball with more consistency. Southeastern Louisiana finished with 224 yards rushing on 48 attempts, a 4.67-yard average.
“We usually win the time of possession battle, but we weren’t able to do that tonight,” Eck said. “They didn’t beat themselves, and they’re a well-coached team.”
Probably the biggest reason the Vandals’ season is done is because they lost the turnover battle.
“Idaho doesn’t turn the ball over,” Scelfo said. “So for us to get three changed the momentum of the game.”
Glimpse into the future
While this is the end for Idaho’s seniors, it’s just the beginning for the underclassmen.
Sophomore defensive lineman Kemari Bailey is a prime example of that, having the game of his life.
Bailey finished with seven tackles, including two for a loss, and added a sack. It’s the third time in four games that Bailey has had a tackle for a loss.
“He’s got a lot of upside,” Eck said. “He’s going to continue to get better as he understands the game more. He’s probably playing somewhere around 220 right now and I’d love to see him get around 240 for next year.”
The other obvious bright spot is all of the major contributors on offense will be back next season. So while the 2022 chapter on the Vandals might be done, the book is far from complete.
Idaho 7 14 0 21 — 42SE Louisiana 7 10 7 21 — 45
First Quarter
UI: Johnson 1 run (Chavez kick), 8:14.
SLA: Johnson III 2 run (Callaghan kick), 2:13.
Second Quarter
UI: McCoy 3 run (Chavez kick), 13:23.
SLA: FG Callaghan 39, 7:35.
UI: Woods 5 run (Chavez kick), 4:11.
SLA: Washington Jr. 2 run (Callaghan kick), :29.
Third Quarter
SLA: Kovacs 19 pass from Britt (Callaghan kick), 05:46
Fourth Quarter
SLA: Johnson III 25 run (Callaghan kick), 14:16.
UI: Jackson 95 kickoff return (Chavez kick), 14:03.
UI: Hatten 34 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 9:15.
SLA: Washington Jr. 1 run (Callaghan kick), 5:13.
SLA: Alexander 48 interception return (Callaghan kick), 4:12.
UI: Jackson 70 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 3:23.
UI SLA
First downs 24 27
Rushes-yards 29-122 48-224
Passing 343 227
Comp-Att-Int 19-26-2 19-29-0
Return Yards 152 17
Punts-Avg. 1-41.0 4-36.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalty-Yards 4-33 6-55
Time of Possession 26:43 33:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Idaho, An. Woods 7-58, Ro. Johnson 7-30, El. Cummings 8-23, Ge. McCoy 6-10, Co. Whitney 1-1. SE Louisiana, Je. Britt 13-106, Ce. Johnson III 12-69, Ca. Washington Jr. 14-41, Ro. Graham Jr. 6-14, Ga. Larvadain 1-0, Team 1-(minus 1), Ba. Sharp 1-(minus 5).
PASSING: Idaho, Ge. McCoy 19-26-2-343. SE Louisiana, Ce. Johnson III 18-28-0-208, Je. Britt 1-1-0-19.
RECEIVING: Idaho, Ha. Hatten 9-209, Je. Jackson 5-111, Co. Whitney 2-15, Mi. Graves 2-8, El. Cummings 1-0. SE Louisiana, Ma. Massey 4-61, Ga. Larvadain 6-55, Da. Lewis 2-32, Ba. Sharp 1-24, Ni. Kovacs 1-19, Ca. Washington Jr. 3-18, Te. Carter 1-10, Iv. Drobocky 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Idaho, Chavez 39.
