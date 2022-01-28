A golden return

The pandemic had a huge impact on the winter sports calendar in 2021 with Washington having a spring basketball season and Idaho carrying on as usual.
Because of that, it prevented the annual Golden Throne games between cross-town foes Lewiston and Clarkston from taking place.
But they return at 6 p.m. today to the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College. For those who can’t attend, the two games will be broadcast on KVTY-FM (105.1).
Mentor sort of meets mentee
Lewiston girls basketball coach Karlee Stefanchik and Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta have a rich history.
Stefanchik was coached by Sobotta in the seventh grade, and Sobotta has fond memories of Stefanchik (nee Wilson) while she was under her wing.
“She was my all-star, she was my point-getter,” Sobotta said. “She was my everything, and later that year she moved to Lewiston.”
As a player, Stefanchik went up against Sobotta in the Golden Throne, making this a surreal moment.
“Karlee has done a great job to get her players to where they’re at right now,” Sobotta said. “It’s going to be great going up against her, I have so much respect for her. She’s like family to me.”
Although they were rivals, Stefanchik helped Sobotta during her playing days to try and get girls excited to play the sport.
“I just knew she was a great coach, and I’d help out during camps,” Stefanchik said. “So being able to do that alongside her, play for her, and compete against her, I just know we’re on the same side with getting girls excited about playing basketball.”
Lewiston has turned a corner offensively after losing to Post Falls 56-48 in the championship round of the Avista Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30.
But it hasn’t equated to wins, as the Bengals are 1-5 since. But for a rebuilding team, they’re giving the opposition everything they can handle.
Lewiston fell to then-No. 2 Lake City 64-62 on Jan. 1, then lost to current No. 2 Coeur d’Alene by 12 on Jan. 18.
“I think Karlee just brings it,” Sobotta said. “She has an infectious personality, spirit, and drive. She expects nothing less than what she’d put out on the court. So her girls just have to adapt or die.”
A big part of the turnaround has been having multiple girls in double figures.
Early on, the Bengals (8-10) were force feeding Katy Wessels. But as the season has matured, the offense has as well.
“We just had a lot of one-on-one conversations with our girls about what their role is on the team,” Stefanchik said. “We’ve been trying to figure out what they do well and have them stick to it. It’s really helped their confidence and I think they’re really starting to hone in on that.”
The season for Clarkston (9-4) has been a roller-coaster, with a variety of experience mixed with youth.
One of its senior leaders is Azusa Pacific basketball commit Erika Pickett. Pickett will have one of her toughest battles of the season against Wessels.
“Erika is very hyped up for that challenge,” Sobotta said. “She likes physical games, and so does Katy. You can’t get a much better matchup than that. It’ll come down to what team can get the ball to their bigs.”
The Bengals were on a six-game winning streak at the event from 2013-18, but the Bantams have edged out the Bengals the past two years.
Like looking in a mirror
The Lewiston and Clarkston boys teams are somewhat similar, but different in several ways. The main similarity is on the defensive end.
The Bengals have allowed 52 points per game, whereas the Bantams have allowed 49.3 points.
Those numbers are on par for the two teams when it comes to their yearly matchup. Only twice in the six games between Justin Jones and Jayson Ulrich has the winning team scored more than 60.
Jones and Ulrich know each other extremely well, so trying to come up with new concepts and plays to keep each other guessing is a difficult task.
“I know a lot of things he runs, and he knows a lot of things that I run,” Ulrich said. “So when we prepare for it, it’s easier to take some of those alignments away when you see people in certain spots and that goes back to making sure your kids are dialed in.”
Ulrich recently remembered a defensive call he made when he first started at Lewiston to try and throw Jones off script.
“When I first started coaching here when they had the Sobotta boys coming through, they were absolutely loaded,” Ulrich said. “We had to do something to catch them off guard, so we went to a triangle-and-two defense. That slowed him down for about a half of a quarter.”
Jones has Ulrich’s number in the series. He’s 5-1 against Ulrich-led teams, and 8-2 overall in the event.
However, in the 2020 Golden Throne, the Bengals snapped the Bantams’ five-game winning streak with a 56-33 win.
The Bengals (12-3) have had a terrific nonleague season so far with a 10-1 mark.
“Lewiston is having an amazing year so far,” Jones said. “They’ve been winning a lot of games and Jayson has had his team playing well from the get-go.”
Clarkston (8-5) has had a tough draw because of injuries, COVID-19 and anything else you can think of and still is above .500.
The Bantams haven’t had their full roster since the first day of tryouts. But this might be the most healthy they have been all season.
“Everybody is a little banged up here and there,” Jones said. “When you have a kid out for a certain period of time it’s hard to deal with and it gets frustrating but as time moves on all you can do is hope to have everyone there.”
Tickets on sale
Tickets for today’s Golden Throne games, pitting Lewiston and Clarkston’s boys and girls basketball teams, currently are on sale at each school.
The games will take place at 6 and 8 p.m. at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
Tickets are $5 per person, and no passes will be accepted. There will be preferential seating for the elderly and those who are handicapped under the basket in the bleachers.
Sales end at each school at noon today. Also, masks are mandatory at LCSC and will be strictly enforced.ll be strictly enforced.