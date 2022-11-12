A frosty showdown

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward completed passes to nine different receivers in a 52-14 win Nov. 5 at Stanford. It’s critical the Cougars have somewhat of the same kind of distribution in another Pac-12 game at 12:30 p.m. today against Arizona State at Gesa Field.

The Sun Devils, from toasty Tempe, Ariz., are bound to get a cold welcoming at 12:30 p.m. today in Pullman.

The temperature at kickoff between Washington State (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) and Arizona State (3-6, 2-4) is projected to be in the mid-30s — a notch or two cooler than the 70 degrees the Sun Devils have been enjoying in their home state.

