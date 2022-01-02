Everyone’s performance in the Sun Bowl was a little rough around the edges, thanks to the 11th-hour scramble that hurtled Central Michigan into the game.
Somebody at CBS, for example, forgot to edit a bio graphic for Chippewas edge rusher Troy Hairston, who therefore was said to hail from “City, Statexxx” and to have caught 12 passes the previous week against Ohio State, which never has played Central Michigan in its history.
Still, the graphic was prescient in forecasting a big game for Hairston and, by extension, the entire CMU defense. They’re a primary reason Washington State now heads into the offseason on a sour note.
Jake Dickert, making his debut as the Cougars’ official head coach, chose to praise the Chippewas rather than utter valid excuses.
“I think their edge rushers were maybe a little more explosive than we felt like on tape,” he said after WSU’s 24-21 loss Friday in El Paso, Texas. “And they did a good job changing up some packages with some blitz stuff and mixing coverages that caught us a little off-balance.”
The Cougars finished a weird season 7-6, a journey that included a 1-3 start, a midseason coaching upheaval and, finally, the withdrawal of Sun Bowl opponent Miami (Fla.) on Dec. 26 because of a coronavirus outbreak on its team.
Somehow, the Chippewas (9-4) adapted to that final fiasco with more aplomb, despite having to make a 320-mile bus trip from Tucson, Ariz., to El Paso the day before the game. They had been poised to play in the Arizona Bowl on Friday before their opponent, Boise State, pulled out Monday because of its own virus outbreak.
Dickert’s diplomacy notwithstanding, the Cougars’ pallid offensive performance was directly related to the absence of offensive tackles Abe Lucas (bowl opt-out) and Liam Ryan (injury), running backs Max Borghi (opt-out) and Deon McIntosh (evidently a disciplinary issue) and eventually quarterback Jayden de Laura, who suffered a lower-leg injury and disappeared at halftime.
For whatever reason, the Cougars reverted to their early-season selves, self-perplexed by the nuances of their run-and-shoot offense but staying in contention thanks to the takeaways and verve of their defense.
Coug linebackers Justus Rogers (10 tackles) and Jahad Woods (who probably had a touchdown-saving fumble recovery) capped their exemplary college careers in style, Travion Brown made a high-leaping interception to set up a touchdown and, for all the exploits of Hairston, it was his WSU counterpart, edge rusher Ron Stone Jr., who was named the game’s Most Valuable Lineman.
“Takeaways on defense have propelled us — that’s kind of the story of our season,” Dickert said. “We’ve been really opportunistic taking the ball away, creating some field position and then the offense capitalizing on those takeaways.”
That was the case in this game, with walk-on quarterback Victor Gabalis replacing de Laura and directing a comeback from a 21-0 deficit with three second-half scoring drives.
But the final word came from Hairston, who almost notched his third sack with an emphatic hurry of Gabalis that deflated the Cougs’ late attempt at a tying or go-ahead score.
“I feel like our mindset going into it changed, because we felt like they picked us (because) they knew they were going to beat us,” Hairston said. “We took that as a mindset of, ‘We’re going to come here and show you.’”
If that’s really what the Chippewas thought, they were wrong. According to WSU athletic director Pat Chun, Central Michigan was the Cougs’ only viable option for a replacement opponent.
But that was the nature of this whirlwind Sun Bowl. There was no time to update TV graphics, let alone get everybody’s facts straight.
