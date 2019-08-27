Here are some additional general tips on ways prep football players can stay healthy:
STRETCH BEFORE SLEEPING — Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell asks his players to stretch for five to seven minutes each night before they go to bed.
“Just stretch your hammies, your quads,” Moddrell said. “I really, truly believe kids doing that become, one, more flexible; and, two, they’re less sore when they wake up.”
EAT FREQUENTLY — Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri suggests that high school football players eat five to six times a day.
“One of the things we worry about is kids losing body weight this time of year,” Pancheri said. “But if they’re making good choices about what they’re eating throughout the day, they usually maintain their body weight.”
ADDRESS INJURIES EARLY — Clarkston athletic trainer Dalton Greer tells athletes to get treatment for minor injuries to avoid problems down the road.
“What I told (players) in their preseason meeting is, ‘If you have a problem, as small as you may think it is, if you can get help early, that helps us tremendously,’” Greer said.
“Usually if an injury happens and we see you that day or the next day, we can get it better very quickly. If we don’t see you for a week or two, it then takes that much longer to get better because it kind of solidifies itself.”
REST WHENEVER POSSIBLE — Salmon River coach Ty Medley tells his players to avoid physical exertion between practices — and if they insist on doing something, to simply perform mental prep.
“As kids, I think the biggest thing is, when you’ve got the opportunity to rest, just really do that,” he said. “Take care of yourself because your ability to recover is where you’re able to get ahead. And maybe, from a kid’s perspective, that sometimes gets underutilized.”