1991 THIRD ROUND
This is the third of a seven-part series recapping classic games in NAIA World Series history.
In 1991, Lewiston’s Harris Field was the site of the NAIA World Series for the eighth consecutive year. With the news of the NAIA World Series moving to Des Moines, Iowa, the next year, the series proved to be one of the most memorable. Six of the 19 games were decided by one run, three by walk-off, and two went into extra innings. The championship game ended the same way as in 1984, the initial year in Lewiston, with a Lewis-Clark State pitcher throwing a complete game and the Warriors in a dogpile.
After rain had forced games to be played on Sunday, to help the tournament play catch-up, Monday’s third round brought back sunshine and enthusiastic fans. The third round of the World Series typically starts to separate the men from the boys. At the end of that day, four teams have been eliminated, four are fighting their way through the loser’s bracket, and two are undefeated.
After Southern Arkansas and Grand View had been eliminated in the third round, top-ranked North Florida and Hawaii Pacific took the field, each trying to remain one of two undefeated teams. The Ospreys, from Jacksonville, Fla., and the Sea Lions, from Honolulu, had campuses located 4,700 miles apart, the farthest ever between two series opponents.
Hawaii Pacific also felt miles apart from North Florida in the game, trailing 6-0 in the eighth inning.
In front of 2,050 fans, the Sea Lions cut the deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the eighth. After allowing a run in the ninth, Hawaii Pacific scored four times in the bottom half to tie the game at 7. With the winning run on second, North Florida brought in ace starter Sid Roberson to get out of the jam. A two-time All-American who finished with a 15-1 record that season, Roberson had thrown a complete game three days earlier in the Ospreys’ win against Grand View, and had made only two relief appearances during the season. He managed to strike out both Sea Lion batters he faced to send the game into extra innings.
Back-to-back doubles by North Florida in the top of the 10th gave the Ospreys an 8-7 lead. After Hawaii Pacific’s Benny Agbayani reached second base with the tying run in the bottom of the 10th, Roberson induced a game-ending ground-out to lead the Ospreys to the win.
Nine years later, Agbayani did score a Series run, in a little larger venue, playing left field for the New York Mets. Agbayani scored twice in the 2000 “Subway Series” between the Mets and Yankees, in the World Series won by the Yankees 4-1.
After his short relief stint, Roberson started the next day against LCSC, but was knocked out of the game in the fourth inning, suffering his first loss. The Ospreys then lost to Oral Roberts and finished in a tie for third with Hawaii Pacific.
Roberson went 36-6 in his college career, and was drafted the next year by the Milwaukee Brewers. He won six major league games in a brief professional career with the Brewers.
After the loss, Hawaii Pacific bounced back to defeat Lubbock Christian before being eliminated by the Warriors.
It would be the only series appearance for Hawaii Pacific. The school now is a member of the NCAA Division II Pac West Conference, and has changed its mascot to the Sharks.
North Florida was appearing in its second, and last, series. The Ospreys now compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference in Division I of the NCAA.