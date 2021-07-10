It was less than three years ago that then-novice Veronica Ewers first showed up to a “meet the team” event for Seattle’s Fount Cycling Guild in “leggings and tennis shoes” with a flat-pedal bike that was “way too big” and tires that were “a little flat.”
At that time, the thought of herself someday holding a place on the medalists’ podium after the conclusion of a national cycling championship surely would have been far from the 2012 Moscow High School graduate’s mind.
Nevertheless, here we are. Making her debut appearance, Ewers placed third in the women’s elite USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships on June 20 in Knoxville, Tenn., finishing the 70.8-mile race in three hours, 12 minutes and 25 seconds.
While eventual champion Lauren Stephens led the field by more than a minute, Ewers flirted with a runner-up finish as she and 72-time national champion Coryn Rivera broke away from a pack of around a half-dozen riders in the final half-mile and dueled down the stretch. Rivera ultimately came out on top by a fraction of a second.
“She and I were neck-and-neck sprinting down to the finish,” Ewers said. “I at one point was ahead of her, but she got the edge on me within the last couple feet and that was it.”
In a race stacked with experienced professionals (Stephens and Rivera included), Ewers’ was a remarkable dark horse showing.
“Definitely, it was not necessarily expected, given the field being mostly a lot of world-tour racing women as well as several Olympians,” she said.
Veronica’s father, Tim, who has been her “biggest fan throughout this entire cycling experience” and was in attendance on Father’s Day, enfolded her in an emotional hug after she accepted her bronze medal.
“I’ve seen him cry maybe two or three times in my life,” she said. “He was crying, I started crying, and we just embraced. He expressed how proud he was of me. It was better than anything I could’ve asked for.”
Ewers was born in the Seattle area, but moved to Moscow at around age 3 and grew up there with her parents and younger brother, Joe. She was a starter for the Bear girls’ varsity soccer team in high school, then went on to play at Division III Willamette University in Salem, Ore. After her graduation from Willamette with degrees in anthropology and Spanish, she moved back to Seattle, where her family still has ties, and found herself looking for something to fill the void left by the conclusion of her competitive soccer career.
“After I graduated from Willamette, even just after my last soccer game at the collegiate level, I had that need or desire to continue exercising and hopefully being competitive,” Ewers said.
She turned to trail running for a time, and began training with an eye toward competing in ultra-marathons. In late 2018, a running friend who was interested in entering duathlons invited Ewers to her first meetup at Fount Cycling Guild, which then was a brand-new startup program for “cyclists of all levels” under the direction of two former cycling professionals.
“My coaches, Jennifer Wheeler and David Richter, created Fount back in the very end of 2018,” Ewers said. “I was one of the first people to join the team, but they had been on a team previously, so they pulled a lot of those racers to Fount.”
While Ewers’ inexperience was obvious, so was her promise.
“Everybody else had their equipment and super-fast racing bikes, and I held my own,” said Ewers, who enjoyed the easy sense of community she found among the cyclists in the often-alienating atmosphere of the big city. “Jennifer reached out and said, ‘We would like to work with you and see where you could go, because you look like you could be really strong.’”
Wheeler persuaded Ewers to turn her athletic focus to cycling exclusively, and to push herself to new levels of commitment.
“I’m not sure what the saying is about hours, but you need a lot of hours to become an expert,” Ewers said. “Especially as a beginner, they wanted me on the bike as much as possible.”
Before long, she was building “a lot of character” participating in the Seattle cycling community’s infamous winter “rocket rides,” which are held Saturdays from November through February — usually “when it’s cold and pouring outside and you really don’t want to go out and ride.”
Ewers rapidly climbed the ranks to become one of Fount’s top women’s riders, with her most notable competitive result before Knoxville coming earlier this spring when she won a women’s professional-level Majestic Criterium race in Ontario, Calif. She has ambitions moving forward to secure a full-time place on the UCI Women’s World Tour, and to compete in the women’s Tour de France, which will be held for the first time next year.
Once she is done with competitive cycling, Ewers has an eye toward a long-term career designing websites and applications to improve user experience and convenience. She still enjoys visits to her old hometown, where she sometimes leaves her young golden retriever, Moby, with her parents before going to competitions.
“I love going to the Co-op, passing by the high school, reminiscing on riding my bike with a bunch of my guy friends to get to school every day,” she said. “The community of Moscow built up who I am as a person.”
As much as anything else, Ewers credits the “sense of community” she first formed in Moscow and recaptured with the welcoming environment and camaraderie of Fount for grounding her cycling career.
“I had no idea how much of a team aspect there is behind cycling, and I think that’s what really drew me to it,” she said. “Finding that community is really hard here; Fount happened to be that.”
