When college basketball players are sidelined for a season with an injury, they typically watch games from the end of the bench, exhorting their teammates with faultless elan but later, in candid moments, describing the experience as a drag.
Callie Stevens tried a different approach last year during her freshman season at Lewis-Clark State. She set up a chair behind the coaches, watched the games from their point of view, then carefully pondered their counsel during timeouts.
As a point guard, she paid particular attention to their messages to the senior starter at that position, Peyton Souvenir. When possible, she asked Souvenir to explain her rationale for a particular on-court decision.
“I was trying just to soak it all in,” Stevens said this week.
She seems to have succeeded.
With Souvenir and four other LCSC veterans now graduated, Steven is quarterbacking the offense and has climbed to the top of the stat sheet for a team that so far is meeting the standards set by last year’s NAIA tournament qualifier.
The Warrior women, winners of the past seven games they’ve actually played, face two Cascade Conference road contests this week in Portland, Ore., starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Multnomah. Despite absorbing two forfeit losses this month because of pandemic protocols, the Warriors are 16-3 overall and 10-3 in league, a game behind conference leader Eastern Oregon.
As a new Warrior last year out of Puyallup, Wash., Stevens missed all but four games with a previously undiagnosed lower-back condition. Now that she’s got a diagnosis (it’s seven syllables long but denotes a fairly common ailment), she’s better able to control the pain, and she’s putting up stellar numbers for essentially a first-year, 5-foot-6 player. Averaging 17.1 points per game, she leads the Cascade with 52 conversions from 3-point range and ranks second with a 40.9 percent success rate.
She gives some of the credit to what she calls her “best friend,” the Warriors’ “Dr. Dish” machine, which helps players practice their shooting stroke by repeatedly doling out passes of designated lengths.
“There’s nobody in the gym more than her — on the women’s side or the men’s side,” longtime LCSC women’s coach Brian Orr said.
Stevens’ productivity might be taking Warrior fans by surprise, but she hails from what she calls “a competitive family,” with both parents accomplished in softball and two older brothers with whom she could test her basketball mettle. She averaged 17 points per game as a senior at Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, and meanwhile took a no-nonsense approach to the recruiting process, visiting LCSC in the spring of her junior year and committing that July. She’s focusing her studies on business and computer science.
After her layoff as a freshman, “I didn’t really know what was going to happen (this season),” she said. “I’m just living in the moment and I’m just glad I get to share these experiences with my teammates. I’ve never been on a team where we’ve been this close. It’s just so much fun to go to practice every day and be pushed by each and every one of them, whether it’s a post player or a guard going head-to-head.”
Orr, for his part, isn’t surprised by Stevens’ play.
“Honestly, I always thought Callie could be a great player,” he said. “When she didn’t get to play last year, it was really disappointing. I don’t know if I’ve had a player that loves the game as much as Callie. If she’s not the most, she’s one of the most competitive people you’ve even been around.”
Stevens is listed as a sophomore, but because of the pandemic she’s has three years of eligibility remaining after this season. She doesn’t deny some disappointment at being shelved last season, but she quickly moved beyond it.
“It was definitely frustrating at first,” she said. “Then I decided not to feel bad for myself and just took it from a different point of view. I learned a ton that year and I’m appreciative of it.”
