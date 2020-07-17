When college baseball’s most renowned summer league, the Cape Cod League, canceled in April because of COVID-19, it put a big question mark on whether any Washington State Cougars would play at all this summer.
With the college season axed after just 16 games (WSU went 9-7), summer ball would be even more important than usual for player development.
That’s why WSU coach Brian Green is happy to land 17 guys on summer rosters, including nine in the prestigious Northwoods League.
“We have so many players in the Northwoods League, which is huge,” Green said. “That’s certainly the best summer league going right now.”
Some of the Cougars’ best players were set to play in the Cape Cod League in Massachusetts, including ace pitcher Zane Mills, right-hander Brandon White and outfielder Collin Montez. All three are now playing in the Northwoods, which is composed of teams mainly around the Great Lakes area.
The St. Cloud (Minn.) Rox have the most WSU players on their roster at five: Kodie Kolden, Nate Swarts, Mills, Montez and White.
Green said getting spots on the limited summer squads came down to relationships.
“We’ve been sending guys down to Northwoods for 20 years,” said Green, who has been coaching since 1994, most recently as head coach at New Mexico State from 2015-19. “They said, ‘We want them,’ and that was really positive for us. It just comes down to relationships and we had some long-standing ones with a lot of general managers, and our kids are really gaining the benefit of that now.”
In total, Cougs are playing on nine teams in six leagues across seven states, from Georgia to Oregon.
In the Northwoods, Kyle Manzardo is off to a hot start for the Willmar Stingers. The first baseman twice has earned player of the game honors in eight outings, and is hitting .379 with nine runs, eight RBI and three home runs, including a grand slam July 5.
“Manzo has been the player of the game twice, he’s only been out there for a week,” Green said. “He’s out to a really good start.”
Stingers teammates Brody Barnum owns a 1-0 record, 1.13 ERA and 13 strikeouts in eight innings on the mound.
And second baseman Justin Van DeBrake of Battle Creek owns a .343 average with 12 hits and five RBI in nine games.
While the hitting is nice, Green said summer baseball is most important for the pitchers. WSU has nine pitchers in summer ball.
“Our entire philosophy changed this summer with COVID, so now we want to see Zane, see Brandon load up on innings, and then we’ll lay off the pedal In the fall,” Green said. “That’s a much different calendar for us.
“We’ll be training them so they’ll be able to go seven, eight innings when they’re able to go opening day, so that’s certainly what we’re doing with our preparations.”
Green said he has confidence in the safety protocols teams are following this summer as coronavirus cases continue to increase around the country.
“I know the teams are really careful and we knew they would be because it’s really important for everyone as far as a financial perspective to be able to maintain the leagues,” Green said. “Those owners ... their entire life is those three months. We knew the protocols would be strong as far as safety.”
It’s still early, but most leagues will play through July and into August. The Northwoods League wraps up play in September for some teams.
Green said he gets updates every night from the general managers.
“It’s pretty neat … we’ve had some really good performances and we get updated every day,” he said. “So we’re really excited about that.”
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Battle Creek (Mich.): Justin Van De Brake, OF, Sr.
St. Cloud (Minn.) Rox: Kodie Kolden, INF, Jr.; Zane Mills, RHP, Jr.; Collin Montez, OF, Sr.; Nate Swarts, OF, SoPH.; Brandon White, RHP, Jr.
Willmar (Minn.) Stingers: Brody Barnum, RHP, Sr.; Kyle Manzardo, INF, Jr.
Waterloo (Iowa) Bucks: Preston Clifford, INF, So.
ARIZONA COLL. WOOD BAT LEAGUE
Sandlot: Joey Cammarata, RHP, Soph.; Ethan Ross, LHP, Soph.; Grant Taylor, RHP, Soph; Gianni Tomasi, OF, Sr.
WILD WILD WEST LEAGUE
Portland (Ore.) Pickles: Micky Thompson, LHP, RS-Fr.
TEXAS COLLEGIATE LEAGUE
Frisco Roughriders: Garrett Gouldsmith, INF, Sr.
COASTAL PLAINS LEAGUE
Macon (Ga.) Bacon: Bryce Moyle, LHP, Sr.
CALIFORNIA COLLEGIATE LEAGUE
Lincoln Potters: Radd Thomas, RHP, Sr.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at 208-883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.