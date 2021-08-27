The ball sat tantalizingly close to the goal line — maybe 6 or 8 inches away — and Prairie High School fullback TJ Hibbard saw his task as straightforward.
He would take the handoff from the quarterback and, with little ado, follow his reliable blockers into the end zone. They would celebrate a hard-fought victory and, the next day, begin preparing for the state championship.
But that’s not how things went down.
Instead, the ball was snapped and Hibbard watched helplessly as it tumbled to the turf, the result of a miscommunication on the snap count. After a brief scrum, an opposing player recovered the fumble in the end zone, and that was that. The Prairie Pirates’ season was done.
“It just broke everybody’s heart,” Hibbard said.
He was recalling the Pirates’ unforgettable 42-40 loss to Oakley in an 8-man football game Nov. 13 in the Kibbie Dome at Moscow. It was one of two semifinal-round contests in the Idaho Class 1A Division I playoffs, and it ruined not only the Pirates’ title hopes but their undefeated season.
Nine months later, though, the agonizing nature of that loss now feeds Prairie’s motivation as it prepares for its 2021 season, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Glenns Ferry in the 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School in southern Idaho.
Prairie of Cottonwood and longtime coach Ryan Hasselstrom have come to dominate the normally competitive Whitepine League Division I, claiming four state championships in 13 years. The most recent Idaho crown came in 2019, and the Pirates entered that game against the Hornets fully expecting to repeat. After all, they’d won all seven of their games to that point by a staggering average margin of 50 points.
But their season had been physically taxing — not only because of the coronavirus pandemic — and they knew their challenges would steepen against an Oakley team that had become an intense rival in recent years. Among the several injuries the Pirates had suffered was a season-ending ACL tear in the season opener against Kendrick to star running back Cole Martin. Receiver and tight end John Gehring went down with a knee injury against Kamiah in the fourth game.
Then, in the first quarter of the Oakley game, standout lineman Dean Johnson — who would follow Martin as state player of the year in their division — dislocated an ankle and was whisked to a hospital. For the rest of the night, the Pirates tried to keep him informed of the game’s twists and turns.
There were many of them, especially in the fourth quarter. Hibbard scored from 47 yards to put Prairie ahead 40-36, but Dace Jones of Oakley returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards to grab the lead back.
The Pirates then went into clock-draining mode, retaining possession for almost eight minutes to make sure their final touchdown — if it happened — would be the last word of this donnybrook.
Senior quarterback Cole Schlader converted a keeper on fourth-and-4 and the Pirates eventually faced third-and-goal from that 6- or 8-inch line. There were about 30 seconds on the clock and the Pirates had a timeout remaining.
Prairie tailback Brody Hasselstrom, son of the coach, motioned right and caused a slight shift in the Oakley defense. Schlader glanced over at him to sell the play, and that’s when it happened. Because of the snap-count confusion, the ball struck Schlader before he was ready, then dribbled to the ground.
Let the heartaches begin.
The loss was especially tough for diligent, influential seniors like Schlader, Martin and Johnson, and their coach found himself playing school counselor that night and beyond.
“Those seniors — you’ve got a lot of tears,” recalled the elder Hasselstrom, who’s entering his 16th season as head coach. “They were upset — physically, mentally. It was hard on them. You reassure them and let them know you love them. For some reason, it wasn’t meant to be.
“But the kids had stepped up in that game. They played their guts out. You can talk to a lot of people and, even though it didn’t go our way, it’s probably one of the best 8-man football games that’s been played around here in a long time.”
Because Oakley went on to win the championship by a 30-point margin the next week, the Pirates can’t help but wonder what might have been.
They try not to dwell on the painful ending. But they say it was in the back of their minds as they began preparing for 2021, starting with their annual June visit to an 8-man football camp in Butte, Mont., that Ryan Hasselstrom and his teams (he formerly coached at Kendrick) have attended for more than 25 years.
That sort of thing is how Prairie became Prairie.
Now, there’s a new batch of influential seniors. They include the fast and multifaceted Hibbard, who’s within weeks of securing a pilot’s license. They also include the younger Hasselstrom, who’s drawing interest from college recruiters, and new starting quarterback Lane Schumacher.
They all share a particular memory.
“We definitely ended the year off rough,” Hibbard said. “We knew we had the potential to win State. Injuries overcame a lot of our players, and people who didn’t think they were going to be playing had to step up to the plate. We had to go for it.
“And it was definitely a letdown,” he said of the semifinal loss. “But that’s motivation for us to keep going — make it to the state championship and hopefully win.”
