> Mark Berreth, 61, of Lenore, Idaho, recently rolled his first career 800 series during the Terry Stricker Classic at Lancer Lanes. Berreth, who is retired and is a right-hander, achieved the feat on lanes 11 and 12. He has been bowling for 54 years.
