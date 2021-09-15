Berreth

Mark Berreth recently rolled his first 800 series at Lancer Lanes.

 August Frank

> Mark Berreth, 61, of Lenore, Idaho, recently rolled his first career 800 series during the Terry Stricker Classic at Lancer Lanes. Berreth, who is retired and is a right-hander, achieved the feat on lanes 11 and 12. He has been bowling for 54 years.

