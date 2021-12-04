Walter

Lewiston's Erik Walter recently rolled an 800 series at Lancer Lanes.

> Erik Walter, 36, of Lewiston, recently rolled an 828 series in the Major Mixed League at Lancer Lanes. Walter, a right-hander, achieved the feat on lanes 9 and 10. It was the first 800 series for the worker at Les Schwab Tire Center in Clarkston in his 25 years of competing in the sport.

