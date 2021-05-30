To see Nick Merkel around his guys, his boys, the Spokane product is in his environment, laughing, joking and one of those guys you could sit down and play video games with.
But put him where’s he’s most comfortable at, in his office, and Merkel will tear you apart and not think twice about it.
The imposing, 6-foot-8 junior has carried the bulk of the load for the Central Methodist Eagles this season, and he did so again Saturday as he dodged trouble in picking up the win for the Eagles in a 11-5 victory against IU Southeast in the Avista NAIA World Series.
“He’s really developed and seen some high-level pitching happen to him here in the last eight or nine months,” Central Methodist coach Nate Breland said. “It’s a testament to how hard he works.”
It almost was a mirror image of what the former Ferris High School and Community Colleges of Spokane standout has done for the Eagles for the majority of the season. He was the Heart of America Athletic Conference pitcher of the year after going 10-0 during the regular season with a 1.82 ERA. Merkel was dominant, walking just 18 batters in his first 69 1/3 innings, striking out 93.
And each month, he kept getting better. Merkel dipped in March but his April numbers were outstanding, winning four of his five starts and allowing just 21 hits and five earned runs in 33 innings, averaging 12.27 strikeouts per nine innings.
That’s because he keeps hitters guessing with a three-pitch repertoire. Merkel’s got an 89-92 mph fastball/cutter, a slider and a change-up that will leave hitters swinging at air.
He’s methodical and patient, working the zone with surgical precision. Merkel says he throws his cutter 60 percent of the time, and that’s key because it has helped him keep his pitch count low this season, but also keep his defense active behind him.
“I’d rather be in the zone than kind of all around,” said Merkel, who threw a two-hit shutout for Ferris during the district tournament as a senior. “If I can get an out in less than three pitches every time, that’s what I want to do. That’s the kind of mentality I take to it.”
It wasn’t always this way. He was a particularly standout pitcher in high school, but definitely good enough to earn a scholarship with NCAA Division I Seattle University. Merkel decided that wasn’t for him and returned to Spokane and enrolled at CCS. As a sophomore, he went 5-3 with the Sasquatch and posted 61 strikeouts and 15 walks in almost 70 innings. It was enough to catch the eye of Breland, who got tape and actually came for a visit.
“We had a chance to see him in person and it was as advertised,” Breland said.
And Merkel himself was ready for a change.
“I just wanted to go see a different part of the country,” Merkel said. “I made it a home, and I love it. I still love the Northwest, but I think the Midwest is a new home for me.”
Merkel certainly has taken well to his new surroundings. He is 13-0 overall with a 1.93 ERA and has picked up more steam as the postseason has arrived. In three starts in the month of May, he is 3-0 with 23 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings.
And this was a special night for him. Getting the ball for CMU’s first game in the Series, he wiggled out of a couple of jams in allowing 10 hits and three runs, one earned, in six innings of work.
With it being such a short distance, most of Merkel’s family was able to come and watch him perform in the biggest game of his career.
Not unlike those times when he and his dad would make the drive to the south when he was growing up to come watch games at Harris Field. Merkel said those were some of the best times of his life.
“Now being here and being able to play in it is pretty special,” Merkel said. “He’s going to be able to watch me and it’s going to be a real cool experience.”
You know what would be cooler? If “The Big Mammal,” as he was nicknamed by his teammates at CC Spokane, would walk away with a coveted title just a short drive away from home.
