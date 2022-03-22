5 takeaways from WSU’s NIT upset win over SMU

Just one month after dropping five games in a row in the middle of February, Washington State finds itself in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Tournament and one of the few men’s basketball teams still playing games in late March.
WSU’s 75-63 upset victory over top-seeded SMU on Sunday — the Mustangs’ first home loss in 14 months — featured a collection of surprises and reasons to believe the Cougars (21-14) could keep up their postseason winning ways.
Here are five takeaways from Sunday’s game at Moody Coliseum in Dallas ahead of their next game against second-seeded BYU (24-10) at 6 p.m. Pacific (ESPN2) Wednesday in Provo, Utah.
1) Abogidi’s dunk lands at No. 1 on SportsCenter Top 10
Michael Flowers’ postgame prediction came true: Efe Abogidi’s fourth-quarter dunk was so jaw-dropping it landed at No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays of the day.
With his team ahead by just four points late in the fourth quarter, the WSU forward “took off from Corpus Cristi,” in the words of the ESPN commentator, and parachuted in for a commanding one-handed slam over the top of SMU’s Marcus Weathers.
The play not only looked spectacular, it also stopped the surging Mustangs’ momentum and put the Cougars back in charge up 66-60 with just 2:27 to play.
“That was a big play — We were up four and kind of reeling,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “Proud of (Abogidi).”
2) A presidential welcome
If playing a team that hadn’t lost in 19 straight home games wasn’t enough pressure, how about having a former United States president in attendance?
The 43rd president, George W. Bush, and former First Lady Laura Bush were in attendance courtside for Sunday’s game.
Afterward, Bush posed for photos holding a WSU jersey.
3) Flowers’ clutch 3
Following Abogidi’s big dunk, Flowers sank a long-range 3-pointer that put WSU up by nine and all but iced the game with less than two minutes to go.
Flowers, a senior transfer from South Alabama, was by far WSU’s biggest addition in the offseason. He leads the team with 14.1 points per game and his 22 points Sunday were a team high.
“I believe in my abilities and my teammates trusted in me, putting the ball in my hands in that moment,” Flowers said. “So I stepped up and made the shot and I was glad we were able to get the win.”
The Cougars need him and fellow guard Tyrell Roberts to continue their hot scoring (Roberts had 23 in a first-round win over Santa Clara) if they’re going to keep up their impressive tournament run.
4) Getting everyone involved
Nine WSU players scored and five had at least eight points against the Mustangs, including Flowers, TJ Bamba (13), Abogidi (12), Roberts (9) and Dishon Jackson (8).
That type of balance bodes well for a Cougars team that at times has fallen flat in the second half of games this season.
The more players who score, the better for Smith and crew.
“(We) knew they were going to have a big punch at us in the second half and we were able to persevere — something we hadn’t been able to do earlier in the year,” Smith said.
5) Key stats
As exciting as big plays like Abogidi’s dunk and Flowers 3 are, it’s usually the basics that win games at this time of year.
WSU checked off three of those boxes Sunday.
The Cougars were steady at the free-throw line, going 23-of-26; they won the rebounding battle, 46-32; and they limited their turnovers to just nine.
If they do all that again on Wednesday, the Cougars will be headed to Madison Square Garden.
