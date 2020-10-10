5 atop crowded leaderboard in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Patrick Cantlay has played the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open so well he wasn’t the least bit concerned when he was stuck in neutral Friday. Four consecutive birdies later, he was right up at the top again.
Cantlay had his birdie run at the midway point of his round and got up-and-down from a bunker on the par-5 No. 9 to cap off a 6-under-par 65 and be part of a five-way tie for the lead going into the weekend in Las Vegas.
Martin Laird hit his second shot into 4 feet for eagle on his closing hole at No. 9 for a 63. Peter Malnati, runner-up last week in Mississippi, made a 15-footer for eagle from the fringe on No. 9 to close out his 62.
They joined Cantlay at 14-under 128, along with Brian Harman (63) and Austin Cook (65).
U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who opened with a 62, was one shot behind with a round Cantlay could appreciate. Ground can be made up quickly at the TPC Summerlin.
DeChambeau drove the green on the 380-yard No. 7 for the second consecutive day, and this time he converted the eagle putt. Still, he was 1 under for his round and out of the top 10 until he made birdie on No. 15, then hit a 367-yard drive on the par-5 No. 16, setting up a wedge to 10 feet for eagle. Just like that, he had a 67 and was right in the mix.
“Any time you’re near the lead in a PGA Tour event I’m excited. There is no doubt about it,” DeChambeau said. “I definitely left some shots out there as I made a few great shots, so can’t be too displeased with that, and look forward to hitting a couple more shots better and making a few putts that I need to that I didn’t middle of the round.”
Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot his second consecutive sub-70 round, firing a 3-under 68, just making the cut by one shot at 7-under 135. It was the lowest score to par to make the cut on the PGA Tour since 1970.
Cantlay won this tournament for his first PGA Tour title in 2017. He was runner-up to DeChambeau the next year, then lost in a playoff to Kevin Na in 2019. He expects to play well, and that showed early on in his round when he was even par through six holes and losing ground.
“You need to make so many birdies, and I’m just used to it out here,” Cantlay said. “It never feels like I’m stressing because it feels like there are so many birdie holes. It actually allows me to be patient.”
Laird poured it on late. He was 2 under on the back nine, then played the front nine in 30 with four birdies and his short eagle putt on his final hole.
“I hit 5-iron and I didn’t think I could get it there,” Laird said. “But to that pine, if you’re 5 yards short of the green it’s a pretty straightforward chip up the green. And as soon as I hit it, I just got it absolutely right and I said to my caddie, ‘That’s as good as I got. Let’s see if it gets there.’ It landed perfect, skipped up to about 4 feet. It was a nice way to finish.”
Sergio Garcia (64) and the resurgent Stewart Cink (63), who began the new season by winning the Safeway Open for his first title since he won the British Open at Turnberry in 2009, were among those two shots behind.
Starting on No. 10, Dahmen made birdies on Nos. 10, 15 and 16 with a bogey on No. 13 to make the turn in 34. He carded eight consecutive pars on his back nine before a birdie on No. 9.
Dahmen will tee off at 8 a.m. today on No. 1 with playing partner Adam Hadwin.