Four of the five teams who were tied atop the standings after the first week of the 70th annual Camas Prairie Trap Shoot remained in a logjam in the top spot after the conclusion of Week 2 of the 10-week event.

The teams of defending champion Weiser, Orofino-Pierce, 2020 and 2021 champion Wallace-Kellogg as well as Colton earned the necessary perfect score of 75 at various gun clubs throughout the region.

Tags

Recommended for you