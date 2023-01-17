Four of the five teams who were tied atop the standings after the first week of the 70th annual Camas Prairie Trap Shoot remained in a logjam in the top spot after the conclusion of Week 2 of the 10-week event.
The teams of defending champion Weiser, Orofino-Pierce, 2020 and 2021 champion Wallace-Kellogg as well as Colton earned the necessary perfect score of 75 at various gun clubs throughout the region.
Hermiston, which had a perfect first-week score, slipped a hair by shooting a 73 in the second week and is in fifth place just two points behind.
In the juniors competition, the Troy-Deary club had a 71 and jumped into first place by a point, with Wallace-Kellogg and Hermiston tied at second.
Week 2 results
Overall team scores: T1. Weiser 150.00; T1. Orofino-Pierce 150.00; T1. Wallace-Kellogg 150.00; T1. Colton 150.00; 5. Hermiston 148.00; 6. Pomeroy 147.75; 7. Grangeville 147.50; 8. Winchester 146.40; 9. Troy-Deary 146.33; 10. Garfield 146.25; 11. Wenatchee 146.00; T12. Cottonwood 145.50; T12. Culdesac 145.50; T14. Kamiah 145.00; T14. Boise 145.00; T14. Nezperce 145.00; 17. St. Maries 141.90; 18. Endicott 140.00; 19. Davenport 138.75; 20. Walla Walla 137.00; 21. Malden-Pine 135.00; 22. Indian Valley 132.00; 23. White Bird 131.00; 24. Bonners Ferry 129.00.
Boise (73.00): 27 shooters; windy; 25- Kent Graham; 24-Leonard Wehking, John Keppinger, Bob Redman, Ed VanEtten, Chester Carter, Bob Redman, Art Voorhis, Robert Renteria
Bonners Ferry (65.00): 25 shooters; cloudy; 22- Ron Campbell; 21- Kristie Campbell, Dennis Smith
Colton (75.00): 77 shooters; sunny/windy; 25- Erin Bauer, Nate Basaraba, Bill Christian, Zarn Clausen, Faron Craig, Brien DeAtley, John Ellis, Mike McKinnon Jason Reisenauer, Bill Scharnhorst, George Seubert, Cole Zacha
Cottonwood (73.50): 60 shooters; sunny/breezy; 25- Brandon Poxleitner, Jacob Wimer, Jeremy Ross,; 24- Darrel Uhlorn, Paul Forsman, Ryan Mader, Gordon Harman, Conner Forsman, Brett Uhlenkott, Susan Schaeffer
Culdesac (72.50): 60 shooters; clear/cool; 25- Ryan Rehder; 24- John Helpman, Jeremy Irwin, Corey Long, Mike Long, Aaron Ruckman
Davenport (66.75): 37 shooters; partly sunny; 23- Forest Reif; 22-Kyle Edwards, Wayne Estes, John Merkel
Endicott (70.00): 30 shooters; wind/rain; 24- Jerry Sloot; 23- Rich Villa, Jim Pelissier
Garfield (73.50): 41 shooters; sunny; 25- Steve Brink, Rob Hubner; 24- Larry Blair, Sam Brink, Eric Slocum, Cooper Thompson
Grangeville (73.50): 68 shooters; sunny; 25-Tim Schumacher, Roy Schumacher, Mike Westoff, Alfred McCulley; 24- Josh Bransford, Roy Hill, Cody Vrieling, Mark Baune, Ralph Kaschmitter, Logan Schumacher, Morgan Drew, Matt Prewett, Dale Wemhoff, Karl Crea
Hermiston (73.00): 22 shooters; mild; 25- Radley Griggs; 24- Derek Hamilton, Haylee Hamilton, Laura Winkel, Warren Ewing
Indian Valley (66.00): 8 shooters; sunny; 23-Steve Bumgarner; 22- Kevin Feil, Mike Cunningham, Randy Kocher
Kamiah (72.00): 18 shooters; foggy; 24-Tony Messenger, Dave Woods, Galen Hamilton
Malden-Pine (67.00): 7 shooters; cloudy/overcast; 23- Brad Bowman; 22-Todd Deckard, Mike Deife, Dale Birchell, Dave Kjack
Nezperce (73.00): 27 shooters; clear; 25- Bill Hansen; 24- Scott Kashmitter, Nathan Rosenau, Preston Hill
Orofino-Pierce (75.00): 26 shooters; sunny/calm; 25- Dave Powers, Jack Kelly, Eric Freeth
Pomeroy (74.25): 39 shooters; warm, breezy; 25- Buck Geiger, Erin McCabe, Thomas, Warren; 24- Brain Bingman, Kenny Bott, Josh, Hames, Wayne Tetrick
St. Maries (71.40): 47 shooters; cloudy/rainy; 24- Dustin Brandvold, Tony Breede, Seth Cook, Caleb Nelson; 23- Cole Cargill, BJ Derr, Richard Spier, Paul Vannatter
Troy-Deary (73.33) 72 shooters; partly cloudy; 25- Earl Dorsey, Joe Evans, Jim Lyons, Conner Bovard; 24- Chris Arvas, Dawn Barnard, Tanner Gray, Parker Jackson, Wyatt Johnson, Cody Merrill
Walla Walla (73.00): 18 shooters; partly sunny; 25- Gayland Blake, Mark Jungman; 23- Ed Weitz, Larry Brown, Cody Miller
Wallace-Kellogg (75.00): 27 shooters; rainy/overcast; 25- Kevin Jones, Holdyn Williams, Layton Galligher, Christian Davis
Weiser (75.00): 27 shooters; overcast; 25- Weston Anderson, Tony Shuyler, George Stephens, Ian Hastings, Tim Hunt
Wenatchee (75.00): 13 shooters; overcast; 25-TJ Main, Kyle Snitly, Jeff Heath
White Bird (67.00): 17 shooters; sun/windy; 23-Darrell Howard; 22- Shane Paul, Bill Remacle
Winchester (73.20): 46 shooters; sunny; 25-Dale Arnzen, Dallas Paul; 24- Micheal Brannan, Steve Burns, Cody Osburn, Jake Rowland
JUNIORS
Overall team scores: 1. Troy-Deary 141; T2. Hermiston 140; T2. Wallace-Kellogg 140; 4. Garfield 139; 5. Cottonwood 136; 6. Grangeville 133; 7. St. Maries 131; 8. Pomeroy 130; 9. Weiser 129; 10. Bonners Ferry 128; 11. Orofino-Pierce 127; 12. Culdesac 126; 13. Nezperce 124; 14. Boise 123; 15. Walla Walla 117; 16. Davenport 113; 17. Winchester 96; 18. Colton 84; 19. Endicott 78; 20. White Bird 13; T21. Wenatchee 0; T21. Indian Valley 0; T21. Kamiah 0; T21. Malden-Pine 0.
Boise (70): 24-Robert Renteria; 23-Bobby Freelove, Blake McCutcheon
Bonners Ferry (62): 21- Trenton Myers, Garrick Patty; 20- Dillon McLeish, Kamen Nelson, Wyatt McDonald
Colton (58): 22-Annie Petty;19- Merie Forgue; 17-Wade Moser
Cottonwood (68): 24-Conner Forsman; 22- Lane Mader, Lane Lustig, Owen McIntire, Ben Gehring
Culdesac (64): 23- Colby Weeks; 22- Avery Stevens; 19- Tanner Irwin
Davenport (55): 20-Levi Collier; 18- Tyler Balance; 17-Eric Mooney
Endicott (43): 17- James Garrett, Marty Meserve; 9- Easton Criswell
Garfield (68): 24-Cooper Thompson; 23- Colton Pfaff; 21-Riley Pfaff
Grangeville (64): 22- Kaycen Sickels, Kaden Newton; 20- Reuben Sanchez
Hermiston (70): 25- Radley Griggs; 23- Allen Osmin; 22- Clare Osmin
Indian Valley: No shooter
Kamiah: No shooter
Malden-Pine: No shooter
Nezperce (66): 22-Colton Thompson, Bruce Bradley, Morgan Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce (60): 20- Johnathan Wicks, Tucker Stevens, Sheldon Medford, Kole Scharnhorst
Pomeroy (65): 22- Braxton McKeirnan, Sawyer Brenner; 21- Ollie Severs, Nick Hastings
St. Maries (70): 24- Caleb Nelson, Seth Cook; 22- Riley Aussman, Sadie Rose Davidson, Caleb Nelson
Troy-Deary (71): 25- Conner Bovard; 24- Wyatt Johnson; 22-Sam Barnes
Walla Walla (61): 22- Joshua Weiland; 20- Isaac Moore; 19-Samuel Weiland, Klay Carver
Wallace-Kellogg (73): 25- Christian Davis; 24-Hunter Porter, Parker Goldade
Weiser (67): 25-Weston Anderson; 24- Tyson Hunt; 18- Kennedy Miles
Wenatchee: No shooter
White Bird (7); 7-Peter Remacle
Winchester (47): 22- Jasper McCorkle;16- Aaron Kinzer; 9-Orlan Moddrell