A total of four gun clubs got the necessary perfect score of 75 as Week 1 of the 70th annual Camas Prairie Trap Shoot began at various gun clubs throughout the region.
The teams of Colton, Hermiston, Orofino-Pierce and Wallace-Kellogg each found the target to take the early advantage as a total of 23 teams participated in the first of 10 consecutive Sundays.
In 2022, the southern Idaho club of Weiser claimed the overall title by besting the two-time defending champion team from Wallace-Kellogg.
In the juniors competition, Garfield shot a 71 to take the early advantage as Troy-Deary and Hermiston are tied for second place after an opening-week 70.
Week 1 results
Boise (72.00): 21 shooters; windy. 24-Leonard Wehking, John Keppinger, Bob Redman, Preston Shaw
Bonners Ferry (64.00): 25 shooters; cloudy. 22- Dillon McLeish; 21- Dennis Smith, Kamen Nelson
Colton (75.00): 77 shooters; cold. 25 – Sean Lewis, Nate Basaraba, Steven Bremer, Zarn Clausen, Faron Craig, Brien DeAtley, Tom Donohue, Greg Mayer, Ron Moser, Bruce Petty, Rik Warden
Cottonwood (72.00): 53 shooters; windy/overcast. 25- Ryan Mader, Chase Nuxoll; 24- Jake Wimer, Derek Schaffer; 23- Paul Forsman, Jean Spencer, Steven Baerlocher, Butch Spencer, brian Schaffer, Frank Spencer, Ashley Christopherson, Kira Baker
Culdesac (73.00): 59 shooters; cold/overcast. 25 –Dalton Halliday, Dean Hartwig, Ryan Rehder; 24- Marv Heimgartner, Rich Wightman; 23- Jim Blake, Jeff Hamrich, John Helpman, Jeremy Irwin, John Isley, Jake Kaschmitter, Corey Long, Rachel Long, Wayne McCulley, Kirby Meshishnek, Aaron Ruckman, Spud Storey, Chris Weber
Davenport (72.00): 28 shooters; overcast/rainy. 25- Craig Sweet; 24- Kyle Edwards; 23- John Merkel, Matt Ballance
Endicott (70.00): 25 shooters; wind/rain. 24- Eric Johnson; 23- Rich Villa, Jessica Pelissier
Garfield (72.75): 36 shooters; cold/rain. 25- Cooper Thompson; 24- Sam Brink, Nick Curry, Eric Slocum
Grangeville (74.00): 60 shooters; Overcast/Brezzy. 25-Bambi Baker, Roy Hill, Dustin Kaschmitter, Bill McMahon; 24- Rod Behler, Steve Havel, Neil Wakstad, Scott Jungert, Jan Brannan, Mike Westoff, Shelia Davenport, Jim McMahon
Hermiston (75.00): 24 shooters; calm/overcast. 25- Haylee Hamilton, Derek Hamilton, Tyler Pearson
Indian Valley (66.00): 6 shooters; rainy. 23-Steve Bumgarner, Angie Bumgarner; 20- Randy Kocher, Lewis Wilmarth
Kamiah (73.00): 19 shooters; chilly/foggy. 25-Tony Messenger; 24- Andy Hibbs, Owen Crosby, Dave Woods, Dallon Roberts
Malden-Pine (68.00): 7 shooters; rainy; 23-Todd Deckard, Mike Deife; 22- Brad Bowman, Dale Birchell
Nezperce (72.00): 34 shooters; windy. 25- Bill Hansen;24- Scott Kashmitter, Rich Berry; 23- Levi Bradley, Pepper Harman
Orofino-Pierce (75.00): 29 shooters; cloudy/calm. 25 – Alex Powers, Johnathan Wicks, Dave Powers, Jack Kelly
Pomeroy (73.50): 33 shooters; windy/overcast. 25- Holly Ledgerwood, Bill Fruh; 24- Larry Bunch, Wayne Tetrick, Kenny Bott, Robert DesJardin, Travis Ledgerwood, Josh Hames, Mitch, McGreevy
St. Maries (70.50): 35 shooters; rainy/windy. 25- Bj Derr; 24- Rick Baily; Kris Buchanan; 22- Colton, Dustin Brandvold, Ronnie Nelson, Richard Spier
Troy-Deary (73.00): 57 shooters; overcast. 25-Greg Bassler, Ed Johnson; 24- Dawn Barnard, Sam Barnes, Joe Evens, Tanner Gray, Don Head, Don Smith, Al Thol
Walla Walla (64.00): 19 shooters; overcast/windy. 22-Ed Weitz; 21- Jack Miller, Jay Hanger, Terry Schaffer
Wallace-Kellogg (75.00): 24 shooters; rainy/overcast. 25- Grant Williams,Ray Newburn, Parker Goldade
Weiser (75.00): 28 shooters; overcast. 25- Weston Anderson, Tony Shuyler, Matt Harvey, Chris Fry
Wenatchee (71.00): 18 shooters; raining/slight wind. 25- TJ Main; 23- Jason Nieman, Ben Lippert
White Bird (64.00): 17 shooters; windy; 22- Paul VanAcker; 21- Kamron Brimmer, Shane Paul
Winchester (73.20): 45 shooters; overcast; 25- Cole Riggers, Brett Arnzen; 24- Jared Arnzen, Monty Moddrell, Dallas Paul, Jake Rowland
JUNIORS
Boise (53): 19-Robert Renteria; 17-Bobby Freelove, Clayton Heinzerling
Bonners Ferry (66): 23- Trenton Myers; 22- Dillon McLeish; 21- Kamen Nelson
Colton (26): 20-Annie Petty: 6- Jack Reisenauer
Cottonwood (68): 23-Ben Gehring, Devon Poxleitner; 22- Eli Goeckner
Culdesac (62): 21- Avery Stevens, Colby Weeks; 20- Rylan Irwin
Davenport (58): 21-Kassidy Koch; 19- Turner Slack; 18- Tyler Ballance
Endicott (35): 15- James Garrett; 13-Marty Meserve; 7- Easton Criswell
Garfield (71): 25-Cooper Thompson; 23- Colton Pfaff, Riley Pfaff
Grangeville (69): 25-Dustin Kaschmitter; 22- Jack Bradsford, Kaycen Sickels
Hermiston (70): 24- Chase Lantis; 23- Allen Osmin, Radley Griggs
Indian Valley: No shooters
Kamiah: No shooters
Malden-Pine: No shooters
Nezperce (58): 21- Bruce Bradley; 19- Grant Ingram; 18- Colton Thompson
Orofino-Pierce (67): 25- Johnathan Wicks; 23- Tcker Stevens; 19- Sheldon Medford
Pomeroy (65): 23- Magill Gunner; 21-Maddox Anderson, Brodie Magill, Braxton McKeirnan, Ollie Severs
St. Maries (61): 21- Caleb Nelson; 20- Brooklyn Charles, Seth Cook
Troy-Deary (70): 24-Sam Barnes; 23- Connor Bovard, Chet Simmons, Carl Stanton
Walla Walla (56): 20- Samuel Weiland; 19- Isaac Moore; 17- Klay Carver
Wallace-Kellogg (67): 25- Parker Goldade; 22- Hunter Porter; 20- Darby Sager
Weiser (62) 25-Weston Anderson; 22- Tyson Hunt; 17- Kennedy Miles
Wenatchee: No shooter
White Bird (6): 6-Peter Remacle
Winchester (49) 22- Jasper McCorkle; 16- Aaron Kinzer; 11- Carson Sanders