A total of four gun clubs got the necessary perfect score of 75 as Week 1 of the 70th annual Camas Prairie Trap Shoot began at various gun clubs throughout the region.

The teams of Colton, Hermiston, Orofino-Pierce and Wallace-Kellogg each found the target to take the early advantage as a total of 23 teams participated in the first of 10 consecutive Sundays.

