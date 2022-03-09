> Nate Schmid, 45, of Lewiston, recently rolled a 300 game in the Ball and Chain League at Orchard Lanes. Schmid, who bowls left-handed achieved the feat on lanes 11 and 12. The driver earned his first perfect game in 40 years of competing in the sport.
> Shane Post, 37, of Lapwai, recently rolled a 300 in the Big Swiss Tournament at Orchard Lanes. Post, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 11 and 12. It is the machinist at Schwab’s Screw Machine’s seventh perfect game in 34 years of competing in the sport.
> Will Smith, 40, of Spokane, recently rolled a 300 game during the Big Swiss Tournament at Orchard Lanes. Smith, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 3 and 4. It is the engineering student’s 20th perfect game in 25 years of competing in the sport.