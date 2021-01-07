› Hank Weaver, 59, of Lewiston, rolled his fifth career 300 game during the Tom’s Service League at Orchard Lanes recently. The construction worker, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 11 and 12. He has been bowling for 49 years.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region