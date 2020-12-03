› Andrew Love, 15, of Lewiston, rolled his first career 300 game during the USA Bowling Youth League at Orchard Lanes recently. The Lewiston High School student, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 13 and 14. He has been bowling for 10 years.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region