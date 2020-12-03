Love

Andrew Love, 15, of Lewiston, bowled a 300 in a sanctioned game at Orchard Lanes.

 Pete Caster

› Andrew Love, 15, of Lewiston, rolled his first career 300 game during the USA Bowling Youth League at Orchard Lanes recently. The Lewiston High School student, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 13 and 14. He has been bowling for 10 years.

