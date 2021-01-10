Serrano

Grangeville's Louie Serrano rolled a 300 game Saturday in Craigmont.

› LOUIE SERRANO, of Grangeville, fired a 300 game Saturday during the Central Idaho Bowling Association tournament at Prairie Imperial Bowl in Craigmont. On lanes 7 and 8, the right-hander posted a series of 300-233-237—770.

