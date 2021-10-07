> Mark Berreth, 61, of Lenore, recently rolled a 300 game during the Animal Kingdom league at Orchard Lanes. The retiree, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 11 and 12. It was his eighth career 300 in 53 years of playing the sport.
