Berreth

Mark Berreth rolled his fifth perfect game of the year recently.

 August Frank

> Mark Berreth, 62, of Lenore, recently rolled a perfect game in the Terry Stricker Classic at Lancer Lanes. The retiree, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 11 and 12. It was the 12th 300 game, including his fifth this year, in his 54 years of competing in the sport.

