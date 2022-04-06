> Mark Berreth, 62, of Lenore, recently rolled a perfect game in the Terry Stricker Classic at Lancer Lanes. The retiree, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 11 and 12. It was the 12th 300 game, including his fifth this year, in his 54 years of competing in the sport.
