Berreth

 August Frank

> Mark Berreth, 62, of Lenore, recently rolled a 300 game during the Animal Kingdom league at Lancer Lanes. Berreth, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 9 and 10. It was the retiree’s ninth perfect game in 44 years of competing in the sport.

