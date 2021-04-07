Lashley

Orofino's Robbie Lashly recently rolled a 300 game.

> Robbie Lashly, 18, of Orofino, rolled his first career 300 game during the Tom’s Service League event at Orchard Lanes recently. The student, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 11 and 12. He has been bowling for 16 years.

