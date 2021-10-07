> Tony Barden, 35, of Lewiston recently rolled a 300 game and an 800 series during the Ball and Chain League at Orchard Lanes. The worker for Clearwater Paper, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 1 and 2. It was his 15th career 300 game and fifth career 800 series in 30 years of playing the sport.
