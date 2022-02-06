Berreth

 August Frank

> Mark Berreth, 62, of Lenore, recently rolled a 300 game and an 800 series during the Thursday Automotive Senior league at Orchard Lanes. Berreth, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 9 and 10. It was the retiree’s 10th perfect game and second 800 series in 44 years of competing in the sport.

