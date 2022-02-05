> Tony Barden, 35, of Lewiston recently rolled an 800 series during Tom’s Service League action at Orchard Lanes. The worker for Clearwater Paper, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 9 and 10. It was his eighth career 800 series in 30 years of competing in the sport.
> Logan Tritz, 20, of Lewiston, recently rolled a 300 game and an 800 series in Tom’s Service League action at Orchard Lanes. The construction worker, who bowls right-handed, achieved the feat on lanes 1 and 2. It is the eighth perfect game and second 800 series in his 14 years of competing in the sport.