For the football purists — fans of the now-rare style of smashmouth, old-school play — Grangeville vs. West Side might just be their cup of tea.
“You’re gonna see two very disciplined teams,” said coach Jeff Adams ahead of his Bulldogs’ state quarterfinal round matchup with Class 2A’s top-ranked Pirates. Kickoff is scheduled for noon Pacific on Saturday at Dayton, 500 miles southeast of Grangeville.
“It’ll come down to discipline, toughness, and who flinches first.”
Both teams run a wing-T offense, a vintage, downhill approach known for its physicality, and featuring multiple, capable, relentless runners.
West Side (8-0) is guided by longtime coach Tyson Moser, who Adams termed a “wing-T traditionalist.”
Otherwise, the Bulldogs (4-2) only have been tinkering with the design for about two weeks now. They first trotted it out for the Oct. 31 Central Idaho League championship on the Camas Prairie against St. Maries — a de facto state play-in game.
Grangeville leaned on its handful of gritty ballcarriers to emerge with a hard-fought 21-7 win.
“And it fit us fairly well. ... Keeping it old-school is a good fit for Grangeville,” Adams said. “West Side, they’ve been a wing-T team since they came out of the womb.”
In any case, Adams considers his group suited perfectly for another dogfight.
“We’re hoping it’s wet and rainy and crappy down there, and we just beat each other’s guts out,” he said. “... The kids are focused in on being fast and physical. They seem to be having a good time with it.”
The Bulldogs, perhaps unfairly, enter as Class 2A’s No. 8 seed. They had their regular season chopped up and restructured time and again because of coronavirus-prompted cancellations — they even had to scramble to fit in the CIL title game. This year’s oddball nature certainly played a role in their lower MaxPreps ranking.
But Moser, quoted in the Idaho State Journal, seemed quick to clear up that Grangeville “is definitely better than an 8-seed.”
Yet topping the Pirates would prove a tall task for any program at this level.
They’re the defending state champions, and winners of three 2A crowns since 2010. In their past 18 games, they’ve yet to be beaten.
“The kids believe in what we do, and I think that’s most important,” Moser told the ISJ. “They believe that we can run the ball against anybody. It’s been proven right to them so many times that they don’t question it. If they believe in you and believe what they’re doing is right, they can play aggressive and play fast, and that’s what we want to do.”
The Pirates return their top stars from last year’s 12-1 campaign, including 6-foot quarterback Blaize Brown, balanced running back Cage Brokens and All-Idaho linebacker Taze Stegelmeier (6-2, 175 pounds).
West Side, which had a first-round bye, was tested twice this season — by league foe Bear Lake, a state qualifier, and Class 3A playoff team Snake River. Apart from those one-score nailbiters, the Pirates manhandled four eventual postseason teams. Their swarming defense blanked four opponents, and their average margin of victory is 36-6.
“They bring a couple different defensive sets, they got a ton of speed, a good-looking quarterback and a hard-nosed running back,” Adams said.
Grangeville will hope to maintain a defensive groove it got into against the Lumberjacks, particularly up front. Standout linebackers Tori Ebert and Caleb Frei were in rhythm, and a line headlined by seniors Reece Wimer and Dane Lindsley didn’t let much break through to the second level.
“We hadn’t tackled that well all year, then we did when it mattered most,” Adams said.
As for the offense: Lindsley gave a grinder effort last week at fullback after playing tight end throughout the year. Running backs Frei and Ebert, along with long-striding junior quarterback Miles Lefebvre, have proven themselves adept.
Adams also has seen a developing offensive line hit a stride behind play from “strong, really strong” juniors Isaac Dewey and Quincy Daniels, and well-built senior University (Spokane) transfer Adam Sabota (6-0, 250).
“You can only go so far without your offensive line. It’s a total cliche, but it’s won in the trenches,” said Adams, whose Grangeville teams often have been undersized but compensate with work ethic in the weight room, football intelligence and a certain ingrained toughness they plan to soon introduce to their foes from Idaho’s southern border.
“If you’re gonna play football at Grangeville, you better be physical. ... There’s the old saying: ‘If you’re gonna be dumb you gotta be tough.’ Well, this group is tough and smart. That’s our deal.”
