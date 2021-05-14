Three members of Austin Arnett’s martial arts gym in Lewiston will compete in amateur bouts at an MMA card Saturday near Spokane.
Jerrod Fisher, Demitri Morales and Clarkston High School track and field coach Brian McElroy will take part in a Conquest of the Cage event at Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights, Wash.
They’re members of Arnett’s Martial Arts America, now coached by founder Frank Arnett’s son, Austin, a former UFC fighter whose most recent MMA win came in March in the United Arab Emirates. Frank Arnett died in July 2020.
This probably will be the final amateur bout for Fisher, a heavyweight sporting a 5-0 record and poised to turn pro.
Morales, a 17-year-old still learning the sport, takes an 0-1 record into a bantamweight fight, and McElroy will make his competitive debut in a welterweight bout.
“I know they have the tools,” Arnett said of Morales and McElroy. “They’ve trained hard, they’re in there (in the gym) every night, they’re working their butts off. Now it’s just letting them go out there and compete and have fun and enjoy the moment.”
Arnett said Fisher, Morales and McElroy are facing Theo Beltran, Aaron Barnes and Aaron Prior, respectively.
Gates open at 6:15 p.m. and fighting starts at 7 p.m. in a card originally was scheduled for Feb. 13 but postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.