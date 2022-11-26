Idaho freshman running back Anthony Woods, center, tries to break a tackle during a Nov. 12 Big Sky Conference game against UC Davis at the Kibbie Dome. The Vandals will play their first Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-A) playoff game since 1995 at 4 p.m. Pacific today at Southeastern Louisiana.
Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten walks into the end zone after catching a pass as Eastern Washington defensive back Demetrius Crosby Jr., on ground, defends during the second quarter of a Nov. 5 Big Sky Conference game at the Kibbie Dome.
August Frank/Tribune
In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Idaho football team plays its first Football Championship Subdivision (fomerly Division I-A) playoff game in 27 years at 4 p.m. Pacific today against Southeastern Louisiana (8-3) at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La.
While it might be exciting to see the Vandals (7-4) in the postseason, the goal isn’t just to go to the dance, it’s to go all the way.
Here are some things to watch as Idaho plays its first playoff game since 1995:
Experience vs. inexperience
Idaho’s playoff drought is well documented, but its opponent has been a postseason mainstay recently, making the tournament three out of the past four years. Based on Southeastern Louisiana’s history, the Vandals could be in trouble. In the Lions’ past three playoff appearances, they’re 3-0 in the first round, including a 45-44 come-from-behind win against Villanova in 2019.
Signature wins
The Lions started their season slow, losing their first two games, just like Idaho.
But Southeastern Louisiana has won eight out of its past nine, including a 41-35 win against Incarnate Word, the seventh seed in the playoffs.
The victory, part of a season-ending five-game win streak, was enough to earn the Lions the automatic bid out of the Southland Conference.
For Idaho, its biggest win came on Oct. 15, a 30-23 decision against then-No. 2 Montana. Other than the win against the Grizzlies in Missoula, Mont., all of the Vandals’ wins have come against teams with a losing record. All of its losses have been against teams above .500.
Two-quarterback system
The Vandals still probably have nightmares of Sacramento State quarterbacks Asher O’Hara and Jake Dunniway and what they did to them in the Hornets’ 31-28 win Oct. 29.
Southeastern Louisiana also uses two quarterbacks, but luckily for Idaho, neither one of them has the running ability of O’Hara.
It’ll be more like playing two Dunniways, and Idaho was successful against him.
The Lions’ two signal-callers, Eli Sawyer and Cephus Johnson, rank near the bottom of the Southland with a combined 2,751 yards passing, 21 scores and six interceptions.
Sawyer has been the more consistent out of the two. The redshirt freshman has 1,605 yards passing, 11 scores and just one interception.
The Lions finished the season third in the Southland, averaging 250.1 passing yards per game.
Idaho’s defense has had relative success going against true pocket passers, notching a combined 21 total turnovers along with a plus-13 turnover margin, seventh-best in the FCS. The Vandals rank second in the Big Sky against the pass, allowing 186.6 yards per game.
Dynamic offense
The Lions like to play zone, occasionally throwing in some blitz packages. They rank fifth in the Southland in passing defense, allowing 220.2 passing yards per game.
The soft zone coverage has allowed opposing quarterbacks to pick apart the soft spots.
While there might not be many deep shots to Jermaine Jackson, expect Connor Whitney and Hayden Hatten to have a lot of catches running slants and stick routes.
McCoy has to continue to shine
Big Sky’s freshman of the year Gevani McCoy has been special, to say the least. But he has to continue to up his play.
Every time it seems that the moment has been too big for the youngster, he shuts down the noise.
Poise has been the biggest why McCoy has been so good, but in the biggest game of his career, he has to continue to be ‘that guy.’
The Lions have picked off 14 passes, the best in the Southland. McCoy has just five turnovers this season, but three have come in the past month. He’s also dealing with a minor knee injury that kept him out of the Nov. 19 regular-season finale at Idaho State. In order for the Vandals to advance, McCoy has to cook.