LACEY, Wash. — After recording an expected high output in a 10-3 win in Game 1 of a nonconference doubleheader Friday, the sixth-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team saw its 22-game winning streak stopped on a walk-off.
Saint Martin’s, an NCAA Division II school, shocked the Warriors and ended the college’s fifth-longest tear of victories with a 7-5 decision.
With two down and the score tied at 5 in the bottom of the ninth, Aaron Renaud homered on the first pitch he saw from LCSC reliever Cameron Smith (2-1) past the fence in right field. The Warriors (31-3) had turned a 5-4-3 double play moments before.
The Warriors, who are seeking their 20th title this season, also started the 2010 season 31-2. The winning streak matched runs in 1991 and 1997. LCSC did set a new standard for consecutive road victories at 18 with the win in the opener.
A 3-0 LCSC advantage after two innings and a 5-2 lead after seven wouldn’t hold, as Saint Martin’s (6-18) led off the eighth with a single, double and walk, eventually tying it on Jake Leonard’s two-run double against senior right-hander Tallon Thomason.
Freshman left-hander Alec Holmes started for LCSC and went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit.
Junior Luke White, a former Lewiston High School standout, and junior outfielder Sam Linscott had a triple and double, respectively, to lead off the second and jolt LCSC to its early lead. White added a home run in the seventh.
LCSC batters went down 1-2-3 in two innings, and they hit 8-for-36 in all.
“We were a bit off all day today on the mound and offensively,” Warriors coach Jake Taylor said. “We hurt ourselves with free passes and squandered RBI opportunities too frequently.”
Not so much in Game 1. The Warriors broke it open with a sixth-run fifth inning, featuring a three-run blast from senior first baseman Brock Ephan and a two-out, three-run double from junior shortstop Riley Way, another former LHS standout. That made it 8-0.
Junior outfielder Aidan Nagle hit his 11th homer of the season in the second, a solo shot, as part of his 3-for-4 game.
Sophomore right-hander Trent Sellers (5-1) continued to impress on the mound, fanning six against four hits in five scoreless innings.
LCSC will wrap up the home portion of the schedule with a four-game Cascade Conference series against College of Idaho. The first game is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Harris Field.
“It’s never great to lose, but we will use it as motivation that we have to continue to get better,” Taylor said.
GAME 1
LCSC SAINT MARTIN’S
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 0 2 3 Isa 2b 1 0 0 0
Johnson lf 6 1 2 0 McNally 2b 2 1 1 0
Plew 3b 4 2 1 0 Oshiro ss 3 0 1 2
Ephan 1b 4 2 2 3 Forgione pr 1 0 0 0
Nagle rf 4 3 3 2 Renaud 1b 4 0 1 0
James c 4 1 1 0 Yamaguchi ph 1 0 0 0
White dh 3 1 1 0 Steward dh 2 0 0 0
Harum cf 4 0 0 1 Hill ph 2 0 0 0
Davis 2b 5 0 1 0 Chavis cf 4 0 0 0
Gunther cf 1 0 0 0
Little rf 3 1 2 0
Williams lf 4 1 2 0
Dulatre c 3 0 1 1
Kosmider 3b 4 0 2 0
Totals 39 10 13 9 Totals 35 3 10 3
LCSC 010 161 010—10 13 1
Saint Martin’s 000 003 000—3 10 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 5-1) 5 4 0 0 4 6
Chavarria 2 4 3 3 0 2
Juhasz 1 2 0 0 0 0
Parker 1 0 0 0 0 0
Saint Martin’s ip h r er bb so
Alcos (L, 0-1) 3 3 1 1 0 1
Ancheta 1 5 7 7 2 1
Yamashita 3 4 1 1 0 2
Alumbaugh 2 1 1 0 4 1
GAME 2
LCSC SAINT MARTIN’S
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 1 1 0 Isa 2b 3 0 1 1
Johnson lf 4 0 1 1 Forgione pr 1 0 0 0
Plew 3b 5 0 0 0 Leonard ph 1 0 1 2
Ephan dh 3 0 2 0 Kosmider 2b 0 0 0 0
Light pr 0 0 0 0 Matsnami 3b 4 0 1 0
Nagle rf 5 1 0 0 Steward c 4 0 0 0
White 1b 4 2 2 2 Hill dh 5 3 3 0
Linscott cf 4 1 2 1 Renaud 1b 5 2 4 2
Davis 2b 4 0 0 0 Little rf 2 2 0 1
Needham c 3 0 0 0 Williams lf 3 0 0 0
Gunther cf 2 0 0 0
Nakagawa ph 1 0 0 0
McNally ss 3 0 0 1
Totals 36 5 8 4 Totals 34 7 10 7
Lewis-Clark State 120 000 200—5 8 1
Saint Martin’s 000 011 032—7 10 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Holmes 3 1 0 0 0 4
Spagnuolo 1 0 1 1 1 0
Gregory 1 3 1 1 0 2
Thomason 3 4 3 3 1 3
Smith (L, 2-1) 0.2 2 2 2 1 0
Saint Martin’s ip h r er bb so
Hatton 2 4 3 3 2 1
Butler 3 1 0 0 2 0
Driscoll 2 2 2 0 0 1
Gunther (W, 1-2) 2 1 0 0 0 0