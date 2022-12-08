Clarkston
Coach — Corey Thivierge, second year
Last year’s record — 1-2 overall
Returning state qualifier — Dawson Bailey, jr.
Outlook — Returning all but two members of their roster from last year, the Bantams have “a lot of talent that have been wrestling together since (they were) little guys,” according to Thivierge.
Clarkston is “still a young team” heading into what Thivierge says “should be a very competitive season.”
Lewiston
Coach — Colton Maddy, first year
Last year’s record — 2-2 overall, 1-2 Class 5A Inland Empire League
Returning state qualifiers — Joely Slyter, soph.; Cassidy Rehder, sr.; Hoyt Hvass, jr.; Cole Lockart. jr; Brendan Thill, sr.; Robert Storm, sr.
Outlook — New coach Maddy hasn’t had a great deal of time to familiarize himself with the team, but said from what he has seen, “we are a very scrappy team that will push the pace and aren’t afraid to get into a war on the mat.”
Maddy is excited about the team’s “great work ethic,” “solid core” of returners, and “large freshman class,” but feels the Bengals “need to clean up some technique” to get over the hump and excel competitively.
Moscow
Coach — Zac Carscallen, first year
Last year’s record — 3-6 overall, 0-2 Class 4A Inland Empire League
Returning state qualifiers — Skyla Zimmerman, sr.; Keira Zimmerman, soph.; Diego Deaton, sr.; Aidan Prakash, soph.; James Greene, soph.; Alex Palmer, jr.; Jason Swam, jr.; Erik Gulbrandsen, soph.
Outlook — With defending girls 113-pound state champion Skyla Zimmerman and seven other state qualifiers on their roster, the Bears have abundant experience and “solid leadership” from captains Zimmerman, Diego Deaton, Jason Swam and Sam Young, according to Carscallen.
“Our numbers are a slight concern,” said Carscallen, who emphasized he is excited about the team’s “very competitive schedule” this year. “While our overall roster size is improving, we have some holes at some unusual weights to have holes at, so we may be spotting some points in dual meets due to possible forfeits.”
Pullman
Coach — Marcus Crossler (third year)
Last year’s record — 7-0 overall, 5-0 Class 2A Greater Spokane League
Returning state qualifiers — Gavin McCloy, jr.; Aydin Peltier, jr.; Ivan Acosta, jr.
Outlook — The defending Class 2A Greater Spokane League champion Greyhounds field a large junior class with three top-five state finishers and eight regional qualifiers from last year.
Crossler said Pullman has “good numbers turning out” and should be two-deep in each weight class. He emphasizes the importance of “getting everyone on the team as many matches as possible” through means like “taking the team to multiple tournaments on the same weekend.”