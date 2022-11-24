2022-23 girls basketball capsules

Clarkston
Coach — Debbie Sobotta, 10th year
Last year’s record — 14-7 overall, 8-2 Class 2A Greater Spokane League
Returning letterwinners — Kendall Wallace, jr., G; Eloise Teasley, jr., PG; Alahondra Perez, jr., G; Taryn Demers, jr., G; Alexia Villavicencio, soph., G; Ryann Combs, soph., PG.
Outlook — With much of its leadership returning from a second-place run in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League in 2021-22, Clarkston has an abundance of “quickness” and “grit” to its advantage, according to Sobotta.
Clearwater Valley
Coach — Darren Yocum, third year
Last year’s record — 15-9 overall, 8-6 Whitepine League Division I
Returning letterwinners — Shada Edwards, sr., PG; Trinity Yocum, jr., G; Taya Pfefferkorn, soph., G.
Outlook — Coming off a third-place showing last year, the Rams field a core of three key returners for leadership along with five incoming freshmen who Darren Yocum predicts will “have an immediate impact on the team.”
Edwards was the team’s leading scorer, Trinity Yocum was the top rebounder and defender, and Taya Pfefferkorn made a strong run of improvement late in the season to help the Rams qualify for the state tournament. At least two freshmen will start this season, and will have to “develop quickly and grow under fire,” according to Darren Yocum.
Colton
Coach — Clark Vining, 17th year
Last year’s record — 17-4 overall, 10-2 Southeast 1B League
Returning letterwinners — Sidni Whitcomb, sr., G; Kyndra Stout, jr., G; Kaydee Heitstuman, jr., G; Holly Heitstuman, soph., G; Clair Moehrle, soph., P; Ella Nollmeyer, soph., P.
Outlook — The Wildcats have valuable experience on their side with a half-dozen returning letterwinners from a season which saw them win the district tournament and take fifth in the Washington Class 1B state tourney.
Vining, himself highly experienced, emphasized his players “staying healthy” as the key to continuing his program’s success.
Kamiah
Coach — Brandon Skinner, fifth year
Last year’s record —8-13 overall, 4-10 Whitepine League Division I
Returning letterwinners — Ragen Farris, jr.; Logan Landmark, sr.; Laney Landmark., jr.; Mariah Porter, jr.; Karlee Skinner, jr.; Ashlyn Schoening, jr.; Reesa Loewen, jr.; Kelsee Hunt, soph.; Addison Skinner, soph.
Outlook — With a large class of juniors and only one returning senior letterwinner in Laney Landmark, Kamiah is what coach Brandon Skinner calls a “small team that will have to capitalize on our team speed.”
After his Kubs struggled with injuries last season, Brandon Skinner is placing an emphasis on keeping this year’s team healthy.
Kendrick
Coach — Ron Ireland, ninth year
Last year’s record —20-6 overall, 10-0 Whitepine League Division II
Returning letterwinners — Rose Stewart, sr., P; Star Flint, sr., P; Morgan Silflow, jr., P; Hailey Taylor, jr., G; Harley Heimgartner, jr., G; Ruby Stewart, jr., F; Taylor Boyer, jr., P.
Outlook — The defending Whitepine League Division II champion Tigers have a strong junior class to lead a team that “knows our system and plays well together,” according to Ireland.
Lapwai
Coach — Ada Marks, fourth year
Last year’s record — 21-3 overall, 13-1 Whitepine League Division I
Returning letterwinners — Lauren Gould, sr., SG/PF; Jordyn McCormack-Marks, jr., PG; Jayden Leighton, jr., PF/C; Qubilah Mitchell, jr., SF; Amasone George, soph., G.
Outlook — The Wildcats field a younger team this year as they look to continue the program’s longtime Whitepine League Division I domination as well as defending their Idaho Class 1A Division I state championship.
“Our strength will be having more options offensively,” coach Ada Marks said. “Although we do have a young group of girls to blend with our returners, the newcomers have lots of experience playing against tough competition. This whole group also have all played together since they were younger, and the camaraderie will really come into play this season.”
Nezperce
Coach — Callie Zenner, second year
Last year’s record — 10-7 overall, 6-4 Whitepine League Division II
Returning letterwinners — Katharine Duuck, sr., G; Brianna Branson, sr., G; Morgan Wemhoff, sr., P; Erica Zenner, jr., G; Faith Tiegs, jr., P.
Outlook — Led by a group of upperclassmen who “have played a lot of basketball together” and “really mesh well,” the Nighthawks need to help newcomers integrate into the program and “rise to the challenge of working hard enough to help out the varsity squad,” in the words of coach Callie Zenner.
Orofino
Coach — Alison Chatfield, first year
Last year’s record — 8-7 overall, 0-4 Class 2A Central Idaho League
Outlook — As a small team with players of mixed experience levels, Orofino will look to the likes of senior Grace Beardin to lead the way.
New coach Chatfield cites “communication and quickness” as strengths for the program.
Pullman
Coach — Angie Barbour, third year
Last year’s record — 8-14 overall, 6-4 Class 2A Greater Spokane League
Returning letterwinners — Sehra Singh, sr., F; Lacie Sines, sr., G; Meg Limburgh, sr., G; Marissa Carper, sr., F; Suhailey Reyes, sr., G; Shelby Paul, sr., F; Ryliann Bednar, jr., C; Sophie Armstrong, jr., F; Jennabee Harris, jr., G; Lilian Cobos, soph., G/F.
Outlook — Pullman lost its top three scorers and three starting guards from last year, but returns a half-dozen seniors, giving the Hounds “experience and size” on their side, according to Barbour.
Prairie
Coach — Lori Mader, 13th year
Last year’s record — 20-5 overall, 13-1 Whitepine League Division I
Returning letterwinners — Kristin Wemhoff, sr., G; Tara Schlader, sr., P; Riley Enneking, sr., G; Lexi Schumacher, soph., G.
Outlook — A perennial contender in Whitepine League Division I competition, Prairie of Cottonwood has a young team this year that will lean on a core of three seniors for leadership.
“I feel it will be a learning curve as our young kids will have to play and adjust to the high school speed of the game,” Mader said.
Troy
Coach — Guy Wells, first year
Last year’s record — 11-9 overall, 7-7 Whitepine League Division I
Returning letterwinners — Katie Gray, sr., Dericka Morgan, jr., Alaura Hawley, jr., Bethany Phillis, jr., Olivia Tyler, jr.
Outlook — New coach Wells describes the Trojans as having a “team together” mentality and a core group that is “athletic and quick on the defensive side.”
He said Troy will need to develop a higher rate of “offensive consistency and scoring game-to-game” in order to excel this season.