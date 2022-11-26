2022-23 boys basketball capsules

Asotin
Coach — Perry Black, second year
Last year’s record — 11-11 overall, 4-7 Class 2B Bi-County League
Returning letterwinners — Cooper Biery, sr., G; Kamea Kauhi, sr., F; Rueben Eggleston, sr., F; Gavin Ells, jr., G; Brady Moore, jr., guard; AJ Olerich, soph., G; Cody Ells, fr., G.
Outlook — Asotin will have the edge against the field in “overall team height,” according to Black, and will look to take advantage of it in post play.
“Our league is very senior heavy, and we will be leaning on some younger guys to take on larger roles this season,” he noted.
Colton
Coach — Brandon McIntosh, second year
Last year’s record — 1-15 overall, 0-10 Southeast 1B League
Returning letterwinners — Grant Wolf, sr., G; Angus Jordan, sr., G; Matt Reisenauer, jr., G; Ryan Impson, soph., F; Tanner Baerlocher, fr., F.
Outlook — Behind the leadership of Grant Wolf, Angus Jordan, and Matt Reisenauer, Colton hopes to turn a corner after an unsuccessful 2021-22 season.
With 16 total players, the Wildcats have seen a bump in turnout, and McIntosh reported “great improvement” on his roster thanks to development in the summer.
Deary
Coach — Jalen Kirk, third year
Last year’s record — 9-12 overall, 6-4 Whitepine League Division II
Returning letterwinners — Blaine Clark, jr., G; Laithan Proctor, jr., G; Kalab Rickard, sr., F; Gus Rickert, sr., F; Dale Fletcher, sr., G.
Outlook — Kirk described his starters as a well-balanced group who are relatively interchangeable and can “spread out the floor when needed.”
“We will be playing a little different style of basketball this year, more of a small-ball lineup,” Kirk said. “... Quite a different style going from last year to this year, so we will see how the boys can respond.”
Kendrick
Coach — Tim Silflow, fifth year
Last year’s record — 13-10 overall, 8-2 Whitepine League Division II
Returning letterwinners — Jagger Hewett, sr., G; Ty Koepp, jr., F; Dallas Morgan, jr., P; Lane Clemenhagen, jr., G; Hunter Taylor, jr., G; Mason Kimberling, jr., F.
Outlook — Silflow feels the Tigers have a “big strength” in experience, with Hewett having started on varsity since his freshman year and several of the team’s underclassmen also having seen significant past varsity playing time.
“Besides the experience, I think we have a lot of athletic kids who love to compete at a high level,” Silflow said.
Lapwai
Coach — Zachary Eastman, fourth year
Last year’s record — 27-0 overall, 14-0 Whitepine League Division I
Returning letterwinners — Terell Ellenwood-Jones, sr., G; Promise Shawl, sr., F; Jalisco Miles, sr., G; Dillion White, sr., G; Kase Wynott, jr., F; Christopher Bohnee, jr., F; Ahlius Yearout, jr., G; Joey Payne, jr., G.
Outlook — A perennial small-school powerhouse and current defending Idaho Class 1A Division I state champion, Lapwai enters this season on a 36-game winning streak dating to February 2021.
“We have two all-state starters back from back-to-back state championship teams and have a lot of returners that played a vital role in our success last year,” Eastman noted. “We had a great summer and offseason, and our boys are coming back bigger, stronger and faster.”
Lewiston
Coach — Brooks Malm, first year
Last year’s record — 17-6 overall, 6-3 Class 5A Inland Empire League
Returning letterwinners — Carson Way, sr., G; Michael Wren, sr., G; Austin Lawrence, sr., G; James White, sr., F; Drew Hottinger, jr., F.
Outlook — Malm called this year’s Bengals an “older, more mature group” with four seniors among its five returning lettermen.
Malm emphasized the need to “make sacrifices individually for the greater good of the team” as the key to success for Lewiston.
Logos
Coach — Nate Wilson, first year
Last year’s record — 17-9 overall, 9-5 Whitepine League Division I
Returning letterwinners — Seamus Wilson, soph., G; Jack Driskill, soph., G.
Outlook — The Knights are looking forward to a deep roster after “more boys tried out this year than in any previous season,” according to new coach Wilson.
On the downside, Logos has is short on experience with new leadership on and off the court after graduating four of its five starters from last year.
“We love playing in the toughest league in the state, and hope to build a program that can compete year-in and year-out,” Wilson said.
Nezperce
Coach — Conner McLeod, third year
Last year’s record — 3-18 overall, 0-10 Whitepine League Division II
Returning letterwinners — Tanner Johnson, sr., G; Tristan Currall, sr., G; Nic Kirkland, jr., F; Owen Tiegs, soph., G; Aidan McLeod, soph., F; Carter Williams, soph., G; Mason Dove, soph., G; Zane Wilcox, soph., G.
Outlook — The Nighthawks have a large sophomore class full of players who built experience as freshmen during the team’s unsuccessful 2021-22 season.
McLeod said “quickness and toughness” will be on their side this year in addition to increased maturity.