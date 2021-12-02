Asotin
Coach — Perry Black (first year)
Last year’s record — 5-9 overall, 4-8 in league
Returning letterwinners — Preston Overberg, sr., guard; Tanner Nicholas, sr., guard; Kamea Kauhi, jr., post; Nick Heier, sr., post.
Outlook — Black will lean on his two senior guards this season. Depth is a concern, as the Panthers are young and will need to see a good amount of growth from the newcomers.
Clarkston
Coach — Justin Jones (11th year)
Last year’s record — 10-3 overall, 9-2 in league
Returning letterwinners — Xavier Santana, soph., guard; Mason Van Tine, sr., guard; Dawson Blunt, sr., guard; Tuff Tallbull, sr., guard; Conrad Dudley, sr., forward; Austin Stienwand, sr., forward; Robby Regan, sr., guard.
Outlook — Jones feels like they have eight “starter quality” players on a team that features six seniors. Clarkston has scheduled a difficult non-league schedule to try and get themselves prepared for the tough Class 2A Greater Spokane League games that start in January.
Colfax
Coach — Reece Jenkin (14th year)
Last year’s record — 11-3
Returning letterwinners — John Lustig, sr.; Damian Demler, sr.; Seth Lustig, soph.; Carson Gray, jr.; Mason Gilchrist, jr.
Outlook — Jenkin thinks the Bulldogs have an athletic team and loves the team chemistry. He likes the experience his starters have, but worries about the lack of depth on the bench.
Colton
Coach — Brandon McIntosh (first year)
Last year’s record — 1-6 overall, 1-5 in league
Returning letterwinners — Jaxon Moehrle, sr., guard; Raph Arnhold, sr., forward; Dalton McCann, sr., forward; Grant Wolf, jr., forward; Matthew Reisenauer, soph., guard; Ryan Impson, fr., forward.
Outlook — Alum and new coach McIntosh said the team shows the composure and toughness it will need to build and improve on the limited success it has seen in its past two seasons.
Deary
Coach — Jalen Kirk (second year)
Last year’s record — 17-4 overall, 9-1 in league
Returning letterwinners — Gus Rickert, jr., forward; Kalab Rickard, jr., forward/guard; Dale Fletcher, jr., guard.
Outlook — Deary will be without four of its starters from last season. Kirk thinks work ethic will be what pushes this team to success.
Garfield-Palouse
Coach — Nick Simons (first year)
Last year’s record — 7-1 overall, 3-1 in league
Returning letterwinners — Brandon Hallan, sr., guard; Jaxson Orr, sr., guard; Cameron Merrill, sr., post; Colton Pfaff, soph., post.
Outlook — There are a lot of newcomers for the Vikings, including the coach.
Simons thinks the success of the season will come down to how quickly the team’s chemistry can strengthen while also learning a new system.
Kamiah
Coach — Aaron Skinner (sixth year)
Last year’s record — 13-10 overall, 8-6 in league
Returning letterwinners — Kavan Mercer, sr.; Luke Krogh, sr.; Brady Cox, jr.; Everett Skinner, jr.; Jack Wilkins, sr.
Outlook — Skinner will look to his upperclassmen to lead the team. As with many teams this season, depth is the issue to Skinner.
Kendrick
Coach — Tim Silflow (fourth year)
Last year’s record — 10-12 overall, 9-5 league
Returning letterwinners — Preson Boyer, sr., forward; Jagger Hewett, jr., guard; Hunter Taylor, soph., guard; Ty Koepp, soph., forward; Dallas Morgan, soph., post.
Outlook — Silflow hopes the fact that many of his players just won the Class 1A Division II state football title and now have a quick turnaround will not result in injuries. The Tigers bring back five returning letterwinners and Silflow is excited for the depth the team has.
Moscow
Coach — Josh Uhrig (seventh season)
Last year’s record — 7-10 overall, 2-2 in league
Returning letterwinners — Jamari Simpson, sr., guard; Barrett Abendroth, sr., guard; Sam Kees, sr., guard; Bryden Brown, sr., guard; Cody Isakson, sr., post; Dylan Rehder, jr., guard.
Outlook — Uhrig feels he can rely on any number of guys to step up in the scoring role in any game. The Bears return several players who played lots of minutes last year, and that experience is something Uhrig is excited about.
Nezperce
Coach — Conner McLeod (second year)
Last year’s record — 2-18 overall, 0-10 in league
Returning letterwinners — Ryen Zenner, sr., guard; Brycen Danner, sr., guard; Tanner Johnson, jr., guard; Marshal Nelson, sr., forward.
Outlook — None given.
Orofino
Coach — Rocky Barlow (second year)
Last year’s record — 7-11 overall, 0-4 in league
Returning letterwinners — Reid Thomas, sr., forward; Slade Snedon, sr., guard/forward; Nick Graham, sr., center; Nick Drobish, jr., guard; Joel Scott, jr., guard/forward; Joel Snedon, jr., guard/forward; Aiden Boyd, sr., guard/forward; Silas Naranjo, soph., guard
Outlook — The Maniacs have a wealth of talent returning, so that should bode well for improvement in the record. As with most coaches, Barlow’s biggest concern is making sure the team stays healthy.
Potlatch
Coach — Ryan Ball (sixth year)
Last year’s record — 0-17 overall, 0-12 in league
Returning letterwinners — Pat McManus, sr., forward; Tyler Howard, sr., forward; Dominic Brown, jr., guard; Sam Barnes, jr., forward; Levi Lusby, jr., guard; Logan Amos, jr., center; Jaxon Vowels, soph., forward; Jack Clack, soph., forward.
Outlook — Every player from last year’s team returns and Ball hopes that experience will result in more success. Ball said his team is better and understanding the effort, techniques and skills that are needed to be a varsity player.
Pullman
Coach — Craig Brantner (15th year)
Last year’s record — 10-2 overall, 7-0 in league
Returning letterwinners — Tanner Barbour, jr., point guard; Jaedyn Brown, jr., point guard; Tom Cole, sr., guard; Grayson Hunt, sr., power forward; Champ Powaukee, soph., shooting guard; Riley Pettitt, sr., power forward.
Outlook — A “good returning nucleus” from last year’s league championship team will lead the Greyhounds, who are a dedicated group and “solid in every position,” according to Brantner.
Timberline
Coach — Jason Hunter (third year)
Last year’s record — 8-8 overall, 8-2 in league
Returning letterwinners — Rylan West, soph., guard; Parker Brown, jr., guard; Micah Nelson, sr., guard; Logan Hunter, jr., post; Chris Sermontis, jr., post; Gavin Christopherson, soph., post; Jaron Christopherson, sr., post.
Outlook — It will be a mix of veteran leadership and newcomers coming in for Hunter.
The Spartans have lost several starters, but there still are a few players with varsity experience.
Troy
Coach — Kelly Carlstrom (fourth year)
Last year’s record — 2-14 overall, 2-12 in league
Returning letterwinners — Boden Demeerleer, sr., wing; Chandler Blazzard, jr., post; Noah Johnson, jr., post; Eli Stoner, soph., guard.
Outlook — The Trojans are “determined to put in the work to achieve our team goals,” according to Carlstrom, and will need to quickly integrate a couple varsity newcomers.
“Our team seems to be enthusiastic about the upcoming season,” Carlstrom said.