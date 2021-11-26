2021-22 girls’ basketball capsules

Clarkston
Coach — Debbie Sobotta (10th year)
Last year’s record — 14-0 overall, 10-0 in league.
Returning letterwinners — Kendall Wallace, soph., guard; Alahondra Perez, soph., wing; Eloise Teasley, soph., wing/post; Erika Pickett, sr., post; Maggie Ogden, sr., wing/post; Alyssa Whittle, sr., wing.
Outlook — Sobotta will look to use the size advantage the Bantams bring to the table. She worries, like every coach, about the team staying healthy.
Clearwater Valley
Coach — Darren Yocum (second year)
Last year’s record — 9-11 overall, 6-9 in league.
Returning letterwinners — Kadance Shilling, sr.; Tobie Yocum, sr.; Shada Edwards, jr.; Linnea Lundgren, jr.; Macy Morrow, jr.; Santana Simmons, jr.; Trinity Yocum, soph.
Outlook — Yocum thinks his team has one of the most dynamic backcourts in the Whitepine League. Clearwater Valley hit 101 3-pointers last season and Yocum thinks they can increase that number this year. He will lean on senior leadership and the fact the Rams return six players who were part of the starting rotation last season.
Colton
Coach — Clark Vining (17th year)
Last year’s record — 7-2 overall, 5-0 in league.
Returning letterwinners — Maggie Meyer, sr., guard; Mary Pluid, sr., post; Sidni Whitcomb, jr., guard; Lola Baerlocher, sr., guard; Kaydee Heitsuman, soph., post; Kyndra Stout, soph., guard.
Outlook — The Wildcats will have some experienced players returning in 2021 that know the system well, according to Vining.
Colton still lost a couple of seniors from a year ago so, defining new roles for players will be important as well.
Garfield-Palouse
Coach — Garrett Parrish (eighth year)
Last year’s record — 5-3 overall.
Returning letterwinners — Kenzi Pedersen, sr., post; Maci Brantner, sr., post; MaKenzie Collier, sr., guard; Madi Cloninger, sr., guard; Kennedy Cook, jr., guard; Kara Blomgren, jr., guard.
Outlook — Pedersen has been one of the top scorers in the Southeast League, and Parrish is hoping the Vikings will have more scorers around her to take some of the pressure off. Experience is a key factor for Garfield-Palouse, which returns four seniors.
Genesee
Coach — Greg Hardie (fourth year)
Last year’s record — 16-7 overall, 9-3 in league
Returning letterwinners — Isabelle Monk, jr., guard; Shelby Hanson, jr., post; Riley Leseman, soph., guard.
Outlook — Hardie loves the team chemistry on the team. Genesee comes into the season young and Hardie knows it lacks experience.
Kamiah
Coach —Brandon Skinner (fourth year)
Last year’s record — 9-11 overall, 7-7 in league.
Returning letterwinners — Maya Engledow, sr., guard; Zayda Lowen, sr., guard; Haleigh Wyatt, sr., forward; Logan Landmark, jr., forward; Mariah Porter, soph., guard; Laney Landmark, soph., point guard; Ashlyn Schoening, soph., point guard; Maddie Brotnov, soph., guard; Karlee Skinner, soph., forward; Reesa Lowen, so., guard.
Outlook — Kamiah will be a competitve team on defense with the ability to adapt to changing lineups, according to Skinner.
However, the Kubs are coming into the season a tad undersized and banged up. Sophomre point guard Ashlyn Schoening is out for the season with a knee injury.
Lapwai
Coach — Ada Marks (third year)
Last year’s record — 22-2 overall, 13-1 in league.
Returning letterwinners — Grace Sobotta, sr., shooting guard; Kahlees Young, sr., shooting guard; Alexis Herrera, sr., shooting guard; Sayq’is Greene, sr., power forward; Lauren Gould, jr., shooting guard; Soa Moliga, jr., center/power forward; Jordyn McCormack-Marks, soph., point guard.
Outlook — Lapwai is returning a majority of its team from a year ago, including three starters.
Marks said the Wildcats will be well rounded and will have more height on their roster.
Lewiston
Coach — Karlee Stefanchik (second year)
Last year’s record — 2-15 overall
Returning letterwinners — Emily Collins, sr., guard; Jenika Ortiz, sr., guard; Taryn Barney, sr., post; Karli Taylor, sr., guard; Katy Wessels, jr., post.
Outlook — The Bengals return most of their team from a year ago that was young and inexperienced. The hope, for Stefanchik, has to be this group has matured and will win more games and be more competitive in the Inland Empire League.
Logos
Coach — Patrick Lopez (fourth year)
Last year’s record — 4-15 overall, 2-12 in league.
Returning letterwinners — Ameera Wilson, sr., wing; Sydney Miller, sr., guard; GraceAnn Vanderploeg, jr., forward.
Outlook — Logos is a young team, having graduated five seniors last year.
Lopez cited “quickness” and “energy” as strengths for his Knights, while their inexperience will present a challenge.
“Young players will have to learn very quickly,” he said. “Our two seniors are both very capable and will need to lead the team as well.”
Nezperce
Coach — Callie Zenner (first year)
Last year’s record — 7-10 overall, 4-4 in league
Returning letterwinners — Jillian Lux, sr., guard; Grace Tiegs, sr., guard; Katharine Duuck, jr., guard; Erica Zenner, soph., guard/forward.
Outlook — Zenner likes the speed the team brings, but wonders if the lack of height will cause issues. Zenner loves the spirit and detirmination from her team and feels the team is full of good shooters.
Prairie
Coach — Lori Mader (12th year)
Last year’s record — 21-4 overall.
Returning letterwinners — Delanie Lockett, sr., guard; Kristin Wemhoff, jr., guard; Tara Schlader, sr., post; Molly Johnson, sr., post; Laney Forsmann, sr., guard; Olivia Klopprich, sr., guard; Ali Rehder, sr., guard; Josie Remacle, sr., post; Gracie Farr, sr., post.
Outlook — Prairie’s main strength will be on defense, according to Mader. Her biggest concern is the Pirates’ ability to finish big games and staying mentally strong.
Pullman
Coach — Angie Barbour (second year)
Last year’s record — 5-7.
Returning letterwinners — Audrey Pitzer, sr., guard; Elise McDougle, sr., guard; Sehra Singh, jr., post; Meg Limburg, jr., guard; Marissa Carper, jr., guard.
Outlook — Barbour likes the speed the Greyhounds will bring to the court. She wants to see how the team performs in their second year in her system. Barbour think there is a lot of talent, but the lack of varsity experience on the bench is a concern.
Troy
Coach — Aaron Dail (sixth year)
Last year’s record — 6-13 overall.
Returning letterwinners — Morgan Blazzard, jr., guard; Isabelle Raasch, jr., guard; Halee Bohman, sr., post; Kassidy Chaberlin, jr., guard; Betty McKenzie, jr., post; Olivia Tyler, soph., post.
Outlook — The Trojans are entering 2021 with experience along and an overall positive attitude, according to Dail. But Troy is lacking a bit phyiscally, Dail said.
Timberline-Weippe
Coach — Nathan Robinson (third year)
Last year’s record — 0-18 overall.
Returning letterwinners — Morgan Soester, soph.; Natalia Amarillas, soph.; Sam Brown, soph.; Abby Brown, sr.; Carlie Harrel, jr.; Gracie Warner, sr.
Outlook — Robinson thinks the Spartans will be OK defensively, but he main concern is finding a player to score points.