The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team is coming off its deepest national tournament run in school history after its first appearance in the NAIA championship game. After the dust settled, many of those players now have moved on to bigger and better things. Because of that, LCSC will return just one starter from its 22-2 surge that saw it fall just six points short of the title.
But that doesn’t mean expectations for this year’s group, who begin their season in earnest at 5:30 p.m. today at the Activity Center against Yellowstone Christian, are tempered by any stretch of the imagination.
The lone starter coming back is senior guard Khalil Stevenson. Stevenson is hoping to pick up where he left off during the 2020-21 stretch run. He had the best outing of his career in the national championship game March 23 against Shawnee State in Kansas City, Mo. In that 74-68 loss, Stevenson had 19 points on 8-for-16 shooting.
“No one has been through more battles than Khalil,” fourth-year coach Austin Johnson said. “This is a great opportunity for him to grow as a person, a competitor and a man. He’s been through all the ups and downs that we’ve been through as a team in the last four years.”
Stevenson is entering this season with leadership expectations, which is something he isn’t taking lightly.
“Every year is different obviously, so you prepare accordingly,” Stevenson said. “You have to prepare for what your responsibilities are and I know I’ll be a leader on the court, so I’ve been preparing a little bit differently.”
Stevenson isn’t one of the Warriors’ premier scorers. Johnson said he doesn’t expect Stevenson to make a huge jump in the scoring column.
But as for who will take the driver’s seat as the leading scorer, Johnson wants to make sure opposing teams have to worry about the entire lineup.
“We’ve averaged 86 points a game the last two years, but there hasn’t been a clear-cut guy,” Johnson said. “I think what makes L-C great historically is you can’t go on the scouting report and circle one player’s name. We want our sixth, seventh, eighth-best scorer to go out there with confidence that they can score 12-15 points a night.”
Because of the pandemic, only two teams played during the traditional winter season in the Cascade Conference. So for the first time in just its second year in the conference, LCSC will play a full, 22-game schedule.
“We know how good our league is,” Johnson said. “There’ve been four or five national championships won in the last 25 years out of the Cascade Conference. It’s nice to be in a league where you don’t play the same team three or four times. I don’t think that’s mentally or physically healthy for anyone.”
Also for the first time in 19 months, LCSC will be able to play home games in front of a full house.
“Having friends and family and your games is huge and to not have it last year and for these guys to have it this year is big,” Johnson said. “I was glad to play in an empty gym last year instead of sitting at my house, but I’m really excited for the guys to get a chance to play in front of fans again.”
The Warriors play three times at home to start the season, including the back half of a doubleheader with Yellowstone Christian at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, as well as a 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 home game against Northwest Indian before making the two-hour trek north to play defending NCAA Division I national runner-up Gonzaga at 6 p.m. Nov. 5.
LCSC also will have home games New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, taking on Warner Pacific (Ore.) and Multnomah, respectively.
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.