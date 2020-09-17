Troy
Coach — Deborah Blazzard (sixth year)
Last year’s record — 27-3 overall, 12-0 in league (1A D1 state champions)
Returning letterwinners — Morgan Blazzard, jr., outside hitter; Isabelle Raasch, jr., setter; Katelyn Hunter, sr., setter; Makayla Sapp, jr., libero.
Outlook — The Trojans have won three state titles in the past four years, but this year’s team is a bit more inexperienced with only one returning senior.
“We are going to be a very small but mighty team this year,” Blazzard said. “We’ll be quick on defense but we are very young so there will be a lot of learning this season.”
Kamiah
Coach — Cheyenne Hudson (third year)
Last year’s record — 2-22, 1-11 in league
Returning letterwinners — Julia Proskine, sr., middle blocker; Mya Barger, sr., outside hitter; Zayda Loewen, jr., setter; Haleigh Wyatt, jr., middle blocker; Maya Engledow, jr., libero; Logan Landmark, so., outside hitter.
Outlook — The Kubs will be looking to grow and improve from last season as Hudson continues to help Kamiah garner chemistry on the court, and with a handful of returning upperclassmen, she sees some positives.
“They all get along and communicate well together,” Hudson said. “I’m hoping to continue to see growth and making this year better than the last two.
“Keep gaining confidence and play with pride, and the rest will take care of itself.”
Timberline
Coach — Cori Pinque (third year)
Last year’s record — 0-12, 0-10 in league
Returning letterwinners — Hannah West, sr., setter; Marebeth Stemrich, jr., libero; Abby Brown, jr., outside hitter; Elise Jones, jr., right side; Cheyenna Hansen, jr., middle blocker.
Outlook — After graduating six starters from last year’s roster, the Spartans will be in rebuild mode to start the season.
“Since we graduated those seniors, we really haven’t tested our new rotation. It’s basically a brand new game,” Pinque said.
Nezperce
Coach — Kyle Stapleton (fifth year)
Last year’s record — 3-7 in league
Returning letterwinners — KC Wahl, sr.; Hannah Duuck, sr.; Lasyn Horton, sr.; Madisyn Brower, sr.; Amelia Husted, sr.; Lottie Inglet, sr.; Jillian Lux, jr.; Kayden Sanders, jr.
Outlook — The experience brought by a senior class of six returning letterwinners who have “played together for numerous years” will be a key strength for the Indians this fall, according to Stapleton.
“If we play together and keep everyone healthy, I think we should be one of the top teams,” he said.
Logos
Coach — Jessica Evans (26th year)
Last year’s record — 9-7 overall, 6-5 in league
Returning letterwinners — Kirstin Wambeke, sr., offensive hitter; Hero Merkle, sr., right side hitter; Olivia Igielski, sr., middle blocker; Lily Leidenfrost, soph., setter.
Outlook — As the Knights move up to the Whitepine League Division I this year, Evans welcomes “a lot of new young talent coming into the program” this season.
She also noted with new talent comes the challenge of establishing team cohesion and continuity.
“We’re new to a league with a lot of talented teams,” Evans said. “We just hope to play our best and keep the competition high.”
Prairie
Coach — Julie Schumacher (fourth year)
Last year’s record — 8-9 overall, 6-6 in league
Returning letterwinners — Hope Schwartz, sr., setter; Madison Shears, sr., setter; Sierra McWilliams, sr., libero; Hall Klapprich, sr., offensive hitter; Ellea Uhlenkott, sr., middle blocker; Delanie Lockett, jr., offensive hitter; Trinity Martinez, jr., middle blocker.
Outlook — The Pirates field “a group of girls that have played together for quite a while and see strength in their group,” according to Schumacher.
“We don’t just rely heavily on one or two girls,” said Schumacher, whose concern is that her team, which has worked hard to prepare for the season, gets to see it through. “They each have some strength to offer.”