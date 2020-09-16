VOLLEYBALL
Genesee
Coach — Pete Crowley (11th year)
Last year’s record — 27-8, 10-2 in league
Returning letterwinners — Carly Allen, sr., outside hitter; Clara Osborne, sr., outside hitter; Zoe Cutlip, sr., defensive specialist; Lucie Ranisate, jr., middle blocker; Isabelle Monk, so., middle blocker; Makenzie Stout, so., setter.
Outlook — Crowley is trying to put in a new system.
“We’re running a different system this year which might require some adjustments,” Crowley stated. “But i’m really excited to see how this team grows throughout the season.
Kendrick
Coach — Molly Olson (first year)
Last year’s record — 19-3, 10-0 in league
Returning letterwinners — Drew Stacy, jr., outside hitter; Hannah Tweit, jr., setter; Erin Morgan, jr., middle blocker.
Outlook — After a fourth-place finish at State last season, the Tigers welcome rookie coach Olson.
Although Kendrick is returning several key players who have experienced success in the past, Olson will not have any seniors this season. She is looking to implement a new offensive system for the Tigers as they attempt to stay at the top of the conference.
Salmon River
Coach — Paula Tucker (sixth year)
Last year’s record — 16-1, 10-0 in league
Returning letterwinners — Lotus Harper, jr., setter; Sophie Branstetter, jr., setter; Jordyn Pottenger, jr., middle blocker; Avery Jones, soph., middle blocker; Alethea Chapman, soph., libero.
Outlook — Despite an undefeated regular season and a second-place finish at the state tournament last year, the Savages will have to make due with a lighter roster for 2020.
Currently having only six players, Tucker still is optimistic of Salmon River’s group as they move forward in the Long Pin Conference.
“The players we have love volleyball and are willing to work hard,” Tucker said.