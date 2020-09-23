VOLLEYBALL
Clearwater Valley
Coach — Wendy Crocker (second year)
Last year’s record — 3-11 overall, 2-10 in league
Returning letterwinners — Kaitlyn Mangun, sr., setter; Tori Miller, sr., setter; Ashton Mangun, jr., offensive hitter; Kadance Schilling, jr. middle hitter; Shada Edwards, soph., middle hitter.
Outlook — Crocker boasts of a cohesive group with “five promising returning starters” to lead the Rams this season.
“Some days we are coming together and they jell really well,” Crocker said. “Other days, we get in our heads and we are our greatest weakness.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Lewiston
Coach — Richard Gayler (second year)
Last year’s record — 4-12, 0-6 in league
Returning letterwinners — Allison Jacks, sr., midfielder; Laura Kokernak, sr., forward; Hailey Skinner, sr., midfielder; Breanna Nine, sr., defender; Emma Hill, sr., keeper; Tabitha Ames, jr., midfielder; Ashlynn Skinner, soph., forward; Madison Arlint, jr., keeper; Stormi Randall, jr., midfielder; Rachel Everett, jr., defender; Shelby Hobbs, jr., midfielder; Mollie Albrich, jr., defender; Sierra Kelley, jr., defender.
Outlook — With a roster loaded with 13 returning varsity letterwinners, Gayler will have increased depth at his disposal.
“We have a talented group returning from last year,” Gayler said. “And we’ve added a great new influx of quality players to the mix and we are blended well with forwards, midfielders, and defenders.”
BOYS SOCCER
Moscow
Coach — Pedram Rezamand (second year)
Last year’s record — 8-6-3, 3-1 in league
Returning letterwinners — Evan Odberg, sr, midfielder; Benny Kitchel, sr., midfielder; Amin Rezamand, sr., forward; Brendan Grieshaber, sr., wing; Mark Anthony Eldridge, sr., defender; Zaiden Espe, sr., midfielder.
Outlook — With a seasoned senior class, the Bears are ready for the season.
Rezamand sees a lot of chemistry building in the group as Moscow looks to be a threat within the Class 4A Inland Empire League.
“Some of (our) seniors have been playing together since first or second grade,” he said.